Park In Peace: Familiarise Yourself With Fuengirola’s Summer Parking Rules

By Betty Henderson • 07 July 2023 • 16:00

Drivers can pay with cash, card or via an app in Fuengirola. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Fuengirola

SUMMER is officially here, which means that parking rules are also changing across Spain.

In particular, areas that are popular with tourists switch to a summer schedule to allow pedestrians to enjoy more space and to limit the numbers of vehicles in town centres.

If you’re planning to visit the centre of Fuengirola this summer, there are a few rules to be aware of before you park.

Parking meters recently transitioned to a summertime schedule, bringing changes to the off-season rules. One significant change is that the popular free parking period from 2pm until 4pm is no longer in operation.

Additionally, there are now more parking wardens patrolling the streets to ensure that drivers are complying with the rules.

Fuengirola town centre and the seafront promenade, the Paseo Maritimo, are primarily affected by these changes. The majority of streets in these areas fall under the ‘zona azul’ category, where parking requires payment. Despite the cost, parking in blue zones is usually cheaper than using public parking facilities.

The restricted parking system uses a two tiered system, the ‘zona azul’ and the ‘zona verde’. These zones differ slightly in terms of their operating hours and maximum allowed parking duration.

In the ‘zona azul’ parking areas, the following rules apply:

Monday to Friday: 9:30am to 2pm and 4:30pm to 9pm

Saturdays: 9:30am to 2pm

Sundays and holidays: free parking

The ‘zona verde’, which only applies to the Paseo Maritimo area, has the following schedule during the summer season (until September 30):

Monday to Friday: 9am to 9pm

Saturdays: 9:30am to 2pm

Sundays and holidays: free parking

The maximum permitted time for parking changes between the two zones. In the ‘zona azul’, cars can park for up to three hours, while in the ‘zona verde’, cars can park for up to six hours.

These changes also apply to residents. However, residents are eligible for reduced rates for parking. Residents can park for a maximum of one week in both the ‘zona azul’ and the ‘zona verde’ for a fee of €0.85 per day or €3.25 per week.

There are several options for parking payment, by cash, card, or via the Telpark Fuengirola app.

More information about the parking rules can be found online here.