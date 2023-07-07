Proud Pinoso resident wins the Tortuga Mora Conservation Award

By Anna Ellis • 07 July 2023 • 13:40

Jose Carlos Monzo wins the Tortuga Mora Conservation Award. Image: Ayuntamiento de Pinoso.

JOSE Carlos Monzo Gimenez from Pinoso (Alicante) has won the Tortuga Mora Conservation Award for “his commitment to biodiversity and the active defence of the natural heritage of this municipality.”

This distinction recognises the work of individuals or institutions that have excelled in environmental conservation, research or environmental dissemination, and the jury unanimously decided to honour Monzo, who works in the municipal services of Pinoso Town Council.

The award winner confirmed: “This award belongs to everyone, as it is the result of many years and people who have believed in protecting our environment, enhancing its value and awakening sensitivity.”

The Tortuga Mora Conservation Award was established in 2010 in order to “reinforce the commitment to the natural and rural environment.”

It can be awarded to individuals or legal entities whose work, both professional and voluntary, has contributed to the preservation of flora, fauna or habitats, mainly aquatic, as well as cultural heritage and the improvement of the quality of life of residents.

Monzo is currently finalising his research project for the defence of his doctoral thesis in Biological Sciences at the Ibero-American Centre for Biodiversity at the University of Alicante and is also working as an environmental technician for Pinoso Town Council, as well as carrying out numerous tasks to conserve biodiversity and natural spaces in the municipality.

Tortuga Mora Conservation Award’s governing body is the Association for Sustainable Development (ACUDE).

ACUDE also highlighted that the award winner “has tirelessly promoted environmental volunteering for 25 years as an effective tool for the recovery and enhancement of habitats”.

In addition to his degree in Biological Sciences, he is a University Expert in the Management of Natural Spaces at the local level at the University of Alicante and collaborates in university teaching at that campus, as well as in the Master’s Degree in Protected Areas, Natural Resources and Biodiversity at the University of Murcia.

Monzo has participated as a speaker in numerous national and international forums and congresses, as well as in research work, including those related to the environmental recovery of ornamental rock mining areas, the rehabilitation of semi-arid Mediterranean wetlands and the knowledge and dissemination of natural and cultural values at the municipal and supra-municipal level.