Strictly Star Moves From UK To Live In Mallorca

By John Ensor • 07 July 2023 • 19:34

Brendan Cole in Strictly days. Credit: Bredan Cole/Facebool.com

One of Strictly Come Dancing’s most recognised professional dancers has announced that he and his family are moving to Mallorca, where he admits they’ll be sleeping in a tent.

New Zealand-born Brendan Cole, has revealed that he and his wife Zoe along with their two children, are starting up a new life in Mallorca after leaving the UK, according to Birmingham Live, July 6.

Dream House In Mallorca

The 47-year-old Latin-American specialist will fulfil a lifelong dream to refurbish his house in Mallorca but admits will sleep in a tent until its completion.

Cole, who won the very first series of Strictly Come Dancing when he was partnered by Natasha Kaplinsky, said: ‘We are doing a very nice refurbishment on our place in Majorca.

‘I’ve bought many houses over the years and I have always had the intention to refurbish them but have never gotten around to it and I have sold them and finally, we’re doing a proper refurb on our house in Mallorca.’

Glamping Accommodation

He went on to add there was one small condition: ‘Because we’re doing the renovation, we actually can’t live in the house so the plan is to actually be in a glamping tent on the property which is quite nice although if it gets too hot, which I fear it might be, we may well just come back.’

‘We have stayed in it from time to time with the kids and, we had a moment of gin madness probably three or four months ago now when, over a couple of trips to Mallorca, we took this massive bell tent over with us.’

Cole married his wife Zoe Hobbs in 2010, their first child, daughter Aurelia, was born on Christmas Day 2012, and in March 2018, Zoe they welcomed their son Danté into the world.

Brendan who appeared in 15 series of the popular celebrity dance programme partnered such well-known stars as Anastacia, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Victoria Pendleton, Fiona Phillips, Lisa Snowdon, Kelly Brook and Lulu.