Stuck gold: Rincon De La Victoria’s Hidden Treasure Cave Attracts Bounty Of Visitors

By Betty Henderson • 07 July 2023 • 17:39

RINCON de la Victoria’s Hidden Treasure Cave is continuing to capture the attention of visitors with historic figures being recorded.

According to data released on Wednesday, July 5, visitor numbers to the cave soared by an impressive 31.5 per cent during the first half of 2023.

The cave continues to attract both locals and tourists and has established itself as a must-visit destination in Rincon de La Victoria.

The local Councillor for Tourism, Antonio José Martín proudly announced the figures saying that a total of 35,824 visitors explored the cave between January and June.

This figure represents a substantial rise in data from the same period last year when 27,229 visitors to the cave were recorded.

In the figures, June emerged as a standout month, with a staggering 60 per cent increase in visitors, with 7,633 people visiting the cave compared to 4,755 during June 2022.

January also saw a marked increase in the number of visitors, with 4,309 people visiting the cave, nearly 2,000 more than in January 2022 when 2,684 visitors were recorded.

National tourists made up the majority of visitors, accounting for 81.6 per cent of the total visits to the cave. A total of 29,233 Spanish people and Spanish residents took a tour of the cave in the first six months of the year.

Meanwhile, international tourists made up the remaining 18.4 per cent, with British visitors leading at 28 per cent of international visitors, followed by Germans at 26 per cent. French and Italian tourists also contributed to the diverse international visitor figures.

Martín shared his optimism for the local tourism industry, predicting further growth during the upcoming summer holiday season.

He put this down to the tourism industry’s excellent marketing efforts throughout the year, many of which are still ongoing.

The Mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, also shared his satisfaction with the surge in visitor numbers. Salado highlighted the unique cultural and tourist-friendly attributes of the attraction, saying they add to the cave’s appeal.

Salado also spoke about the significance of the cave, which along with Cueva de la Victoria and Villa Antiopa, are the three pillars of the town’s cultural heritage and rich history.

The Hidden Treasure Cave, one of only three known marine caves in the world, offers a unique and memorable experience for visitors. With artefacts from the Paleolithic and Bronze Ages and amazing Rock Art, it showcases the rich history of the area.