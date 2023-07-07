Take your pick when choosing a pre-election poll

By Linda Hall • 07 July 2023 • 9:40

SHORT-LIVED: Cataluña’s unilateral declaration of independence in October 2017 Photo credit: Generalitat de Catalunya

ON July 5, two days before the official start of Spain’s election campaign, a Centre for Sociological Research (CIS) poll gave the PP between 122 and 140 seats.

According to the CIS findings, once added to Vox’s 21-29 seats this would not be enough to put Alberto Nuñez Feijoo in the Moncloa Palace.

Instead, CIS calculated that the PSOE’s 115-135 parliamentary seats, plus Sumar’s 43-50 would – on July 5 at least – have been enough to keep Pedro Sanchez there.

At this point it’s fair to point out that the CIS is headed by Jose Felix Tezanos, a socialist and convinced Sanchez supporter. Its findings are routinely questioned by all parties apart from the PSOE.

While few polls get it consistently right, not many are as insouciantly over-optimistic as CIS. Or as out of tune. “Practically nobody foresaw a PP and Vox victory at the start of the campaign,” Tejanos said after the PSOE’s humiliation in the May 28 municipal and regional elections.

Not only CIS comes down heavily in favour of its preferred party, and at the other end of the spectrum come the GAD3 polls carried out for the ABC newspaper.

According to the July 5 prediction, “small oscillations” favoured the socialists who would receive 28.5 per cent of the vote and 109 seats while Feijoo dropped slightly to 36.4 per cent, losing three seats.

Sumar lost half a percentage point and would drop from 32 to 28 seats.

As the PP’s 152 seats would be added to Vox’s 31, the Right would still be assured of 183 seats and an overall majority in the 350-seat Spanish parliament, GAD3 concluded.

GAD3 had noticed little change by the following day and on July 6, the PP and Vox would again have had 183 seats between them,

Meanwhile, the PSOE moved up to 110 seats, taking one from Sumar which slid down to 27.

The man who ran away CARLES PUIGDEMONT, the former president of the Generalitat, Cataluña’s regional government, has been stripped of the immunity he enjoyed as a EuroMP since 2019.

On October 27, 2017, the regional parliament declared a short-lived independent republic, which immediately collapsed. Puigdemont, accompanied by other members of the regional government fled shortly afterwards, turning up in Belgium.

Other members of the Junts pel Si and Esquerra Republicana parties remained in Spain to face the music and were imprisoned. They were later pardoned following changes to the Penal Code which substituted sedition with “aggravated public disorder.”

The modification was – and still is – opposed by both the PP and Vox, and Feijoo has said that if elected, sedition will be restored to the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, although Puigdemont will presumably be sitting pretty in Waterloo for as long as possible, he no longer has the safety net of parliamentary immunity.

Instead there is nothing to prevent his extradition to Spain where he won’t be accused of sedition but would face 12 year in prison for misappropriation of public funds and disobeying authority.