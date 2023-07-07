Torrential Downpour In Zaragoza Sees Divers Deployed To Rescue Trapped Motorists

By Chris King • 07 July 2023 • 2:09
An incredible deluge of rainfall accompanied by hail affected the province of Zaragoza and the capital this afternoon, Thursday, July 6.
In just under an hour, up to 54.2 litres/m² accumulated in some parts of the city and flooded one of the ring roads and other roads. As a result, many people were left trapped in their vehicles, forcing the intervention of firefighters and diving teams.
Despite the heavy rain, there were no reports of any accidents or injuries. Zaragoza City Council reported that the terrible conditions spread throughout the city, disrupting tram services and causing the diversion of numerous bus lines.
The most serious situation occurred on the Third Ring Road, near the Barranco de la Muerte. Numerous people were trapped in their vehicles causing what were described as ‘truly very complicated moments’. More than a dozen people had to be rescued from inside vehicles, along with some who were clinging to trees in the street.
Sources explained to the EFE news agency the different techniques that had to be used by the emergency services. These varied from ropes to vertical rescues from the fire brigade’s automatic ladder.
A large all-terrain vehicle normally used for forest fires to reach points where people were trapped, was also deployed. Members of the public also had to be rescued from cars in the area of Los Enlaces.
The Ecociudad service teams in charge of the sanitation and supply infrastructures were also at full stretch dealing with incidents.
Local Police officers were busy regulating crossings at points where power cuts had put the traffic lights out of operation. These included flooded sections of Avenida Ciudad de Soria and Caminos del Norte.
Other parts of the city were flooded after leaves were pulled into the drainage and sewage systems due to the heavy water, which subsequently blocked and overflowed. The heavy rains were accompanied by winds of up to 92 km/h.
Storm damage was reported to homes, premises and basements in Cuarte de Huerva and in Burgo se Ebro. Eight people, four of them children, had to be evacuated from two homes in a preventive manner due to the entrance of water in the building in which they live.
The Guardia Civil reported the A23 being cut at Km 274 in the direction of Teruel. As a result, members of Citizen Security and the Traffic Group were deployed to the affected areas.
In Paniza, farmers assured that they had lost 100 per cent of this year’s harvest from the vineyards because the large hailstones that fell severely damaged the fruit, as reported by larazon.es.
