By Anna Ellis • 08 July 2023 • 11:54

Almeria's La Hoya Park illuminated for the first time. Image: María del Mar Vázquez / Facebook

La Hoya Park in Almeria could be seen illuminated for the first time on the evening of July 5 as the technicians tested the system before the park is opened to the public.

The mayoress, Maria del Mar Vazquez, described the illuminated park as “an authentic jewel in a privileged enclave within a neighbourhood that is full of history.”

The park, traditionally known as La Hoya, is set to be given a new name Jardines del Mediterraneo once opened, following its enormous transformation.

The works are now in their final phase.

In recent weeks the perimeter fence has been installed and will serve as access to the park. The fence is expected to be expanded at some point in the future due to more work planned for the area.

The mayoress confirmed: “The public lighting of La Hoya has been adapted to the environment, so it blends in with the environment.”

“We have been careful with the sustainable choice of the components of the light installation to take care of nocturnal visual pollution.”

The illumination solution adopted consists of beacon lighting at a height between approximately 20 and 95 cm from the ground, distributed at semi-regular intervals, maximizing the inter-distance and maintaining consistency with the routes.

This means that three groups of elements can be distinguished: lighting by beacons, lighting integrated into railings, and lighting integrated into benches.

A careful design process has been followed for the choice of the beacons, limiting their height and defining a shape and colour that make them integrate naturally with the park elements as a whole.

In fact, during the work process, samples of the sand from the place were provided to the manufacturing companies to adapt and personalize the colour of these to the tones of La Hoya.

One of the variables for the choice of benches was the possibility of integrating equally low and indirect lighting into them. And the design of the railings also responds to the need to provide signalling through its lighting of the main routes of the park during the night hours.