Armed Gang Arrested in Almeria

By John Ensor • 08 July 2023 • 14:06

Robbers caught on camera. Credit: guardia civil.es

A criminal gang with a propensity for violence have been arrested by the Guardia Civil in Almeria.

A gang of three people, which operated in Almeria and committed robberies with extreme violence, have been dismantled by the Guardia Civil following a robbery in a games arcade in Roquetas de Mar, according to a press release, Friday, July 7.

Guardia Civil Launch Investigation

This investigation began last May when the Guardia Civil learned of a violent robbery in a games arcade located in the municipality of Roquetas de Mar in Almeria.

Thanks to the cooperation of members of the public, officers in charge of the investigation were able to ascertain that the alleged suspects used a replica of an assault submachine gun, similar to those used by the security forces, to carry out their robberies.

They entered the premises in a violent manner, intimidated customers, assaulted one of the staff members and broke into several gaming machines before they fled in a vehicle parked nearby.

Following police investigations at the scene of the crime, with the actual events captured on CCTV, officers successfully managed to identify, locate and arrest one of the alleged perpetrators and also a second person as an accomplice to the crime.

At the same time as the arrests, the Guardia Civil located the vehicle which was used as the getaway car after the robbery. The vehicle had been driven by another suspect, who was using false documents at the time of his identification. Following an inspection of the vehicle, investigators subsequently found the replica submachine gun used in the robbery.

Successful Arrests With Help Of Public

The investigation, dubbed Operacion Almundi successfully brought the gang’s criminal activities to an end. The Guardia Civil was also quick to point out the importance of citizen collaboration for the prompt and effective resolution of this incident.

The evidence, together with the detainees, have been handed over to the Court of First Instance of Roquetas de Mar, Almería.