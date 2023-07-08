Charity bonanza: Carvajal’s Caribbean Bar To Host Fabulous Fun Day For Charity

By Betty Henderson • 08 July 2023 • 8:35

Guests can get involved with a variety of fun games at the bar. Photo credit: The Caribbean Bar

A super charity event is set to take the Costa del Sol by storm on Saturday, September 9.

The Caribbean Bar in Carvajal is set to host an cahrity afternoon of music, social fun and games, in aid of local organisations, Cudeca and Age Concern.

Guests will be serenaded by the talented musician Laura Elen, who will perform at the charity event as well as the sensational band, The Disclaimers, and the acclaimed Costa Soul Singers whose fun and funky tunes will create a lively ambiance at the community party.

The excitement in aid of charity continues with a whirlwind of engaging activities for guests. Guests can take the plunge with a charity Ice Bucket Challenge, feeling the rush of adrenaline as icy waters cascade down.

Guests can also try their hand at a charity raffle, where fabulous prizes await the lucky winners. There will also be a range of other fun games and activities that will keep guests entertained.

Another highlight of the event is sure to be the ‘Landlord’s Swim’ where the venue’s landlords take on the sponsored swim, pushing their limits in the name of entertainment and charitable giving.

In addition to the activities, guests can also order food and drinks at the venue.

The charity event is set to begin at 2pm on the day, guests can contact the Caribbean Bar for further details about the event.

The charity fun day, which is sponsored by The Lodge of Friendship, will raise much-needed funds for the Cudeca Foundation, a charity which provides free, comprehensive care for people suffering from cancer and other terminal illnesses on the Costa del Sol.

It will also support Age Concern, a charity which promotes the well-being of the over-50s, providing a range of servieces.