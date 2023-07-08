Desperate Plane Passenger’s Fake Bomb To Avoid Assassination

By John Ensor • 08 July 2023 • 12:58

Air Alaska. Credit: Alaska Airlines/Facebook.com

A passenger onboard a first-class flight announced he had a bomb on board in order to deliberately get himself arrested.

On Wednesday, July 5, a 38-year-old man, Brandon L. Scott, handed a message to a member of the cabin crew threatening to kill everyone if the aircraft landed in Seattle, according to the New York Post.

Bomb-Threat Note Handed To Flight Attendant

The 117 passengers on board Flight 334, were plunged into mid-air chaos when Scott handed a note to a flight attendant which read: ‘There is a bomb on this plane’

The terrifying note continued: ‘This is not a joke. Several pounds of homemade explosives are in my carry-on bag. I have a detonator with me. Handle this matter carefully and exactly how I say, otherwise, I will detonate the explosives and kill everyone on board.’

He demanded the plane be rerouted from its intended destination and wrote that he had ‘nothing left to lose’

He continued: ‘Deviate and the consequences will be deadly for all of us. I have nothing left to lose. Any other airport will do. If this plane lands in Seattle, I will kill everyone onboard.

‘Change our destination and I will refrain from detonating the bomb. I repeat, if I see us land in Seattle, I will kill every soul on this plane.’

Reportedly, the highjacker said he would surrender peacefully on arrival, under the proviso that no media would be informed until he had given himself up.

He added: ‘Pretend there is some sort of equipment problem or whatever you have to do. Just get this plane rerouted. Failure to comply will cost the lives of everyone on this plane.’

The flight crew duly obeyed and turned the flight around. The plane landed at Spokane International Airport in Washington, around 275 miles from Seattle, shortly before 5:30 pm.

Fake Treat To Avoid Crime Gang

Following his arrest, Scott told authorities the threat was not real and that there had never been a bomb on board. He revealed it was just a ruse because he was wanted by members of the Sinaloa Cartel and feared for his life.

The Sinaloa Cartel is an organised crime syndicate which specialises in drug trafficking and money laundering, with a fearsome reputation for torturing and killing its victims.

Scott also admitted he had considered other diversion methods, such as assaulting a flight attendant or opening the cabin door to avoid landing in Seattle.

A subsequent search of the aircraft confirmed that there were no explosives on board.