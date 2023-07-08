Escape To The Chateau Family Go to England

By John Ensor • 08 July 2023 • 20:24

The Strawbridge family. Credit: Chateaudelamottehusson/Facebook.com

The stars of the much-loved series Escape To The Chateau will be leaving their home in France to pay a visit to England.

Dick Strawbridge and Angel Adoree, together with their children, Arthur and Dorothy, said on July 6, that they will be leaving France temporarily in order to celebrate ‘A Good Old-Fashioned Book Launch.’

They took to Facebook to announce their plans: ‘A Very Good Morning To You! We are giddy with excitement to announce we are coming to the UK to celebrate “A Good Old-Fashioned Book Launch.”

‘Please join us live this autumn for two exclusive and intimate evenings at The Bristol Hippodrome, 22nd October 2023 and The London Barbican, 23rd October 2023.

‘Joining us on stage will be Arthur and Dorothy (yes, outfit planning has already commenced!), we’ll all be reading extracts from the book, chatting about the creative process of putting pen to paper, sharing memories, funny tales, and pictures that didn’t make it to print.

‘Every ticket comes with a signed hardback copy of The Chateau: Forever Home, and if you are overseas, you can stream the event worldwide!

‘We can’t thank you enough for your love and support and we hope to see you for an interactive evening with a few surprises and lots of laughs! Have a Fabulous Thursday! Dick & Angel XxX

‘PS: For our US Chateau Family – We are in the final stages of confirming theatres and dates for our first-ever US theatre tour…so please watch this space!’

The news follows recent revelations in May when the production company behind the TV show, Two Rivers Media, raised concerns about the couple’s behaviour.

A spokesperson for channel 4 said at the time : ‘Following a review, we have taken the decision not to work with Dick and Angel on any new productions in the future.’ This was echoed later by Two Rivers Media: ‘We can confirm that we will no longer work with Dick and Angel and cannot comment further at the moment.’

Undeterred fans were quick to show their support: Such a wonderful hard working family including the grandparents who babysit and help out when able. Don’t let any negativity grind you down, as sometimes it comes from jealousy from other people. You and Angel were brave enough to take a gigantic leap of courage and foresight of what the neglected chateau could become. Bloody well done to the Strawbridges,’ wrote one.