Hot Air Mass From Africa To Bring Spain’s Second Heatwave Of 2023 Next Week

By Chris King • 08 July 2023 • 17:14

Image of a thermometer displaying a high temperature. Credit: VladisChern/Shutterstock.com

Spain’s second heatwave of the summer is expected to arrive this Monday, July 10, and last until at least Wednesday 12.

According to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency’s forecast this Saturday 8, temperatures are likely to reach very high values, possibly going up to 44°C in at least 80 per cent of the mainland territories as well as the Balearic Islands, as hot air from Africa enters Spain.

Values ​​of up to 25°C are expected at night

Specifically, the most affected areas will be those in the southern half of the country pointed out by the experts. Hot nights can be expected as well, probably not dropping below 25°C. In addition, it is likely that this heat will be accompanied by haze.

‘A ridge located to the east of the country, in the vicinity of Tunisia, is inducing a flow of a southern component in the eastern half of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands, which is already introducing an air mass of Saharan origin, very hot and dry, with probable dust in suspension and that is favouring an increase in temperatures’, explained AEMET.

The only exceptions to this latest heatwave are likely to be the northwest and north of the mainland. Although it is still not certain which areas will be affected most, AEMET predicted that the southern and southeastern peninsular thirds and the Balearic Islands would experience the most heat. Due to the approach of a ridge that is now over the coasts of North Africa, the heat could arrive as early as tomorrow, Sunday 9. The warm air is expected to move west in the next few days The air mass is expected to move west in the coming days, bringing very warm and dry conditions to the east and south of the country, as well as to the Balearic Islands.

Sunday’s values ​​could exceed 40°C in the central part of the Guadalquivir Valley, parts of eastern Andalucia. The southern plateau is predicted to experience 36-38°C, as is the interior of the Balearic Islands, with 36°C degrees in the Ebro Valley.

In the Canary Islands, it is likely that the Saharan air mass will also affect the archipelago from Monday or Tuesday. This will give rise to an episode of high temperatures that is still too early to determine whether or not it constitutes a heat wave.

Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 08-07-2023 hasta 14-07-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwv3Ua pic.twitter.com/MnT5FgJL5b — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) July 8, 2023

Monday and Tuesday, peak days of the heat wave

AEMET believes that Monday and Tuesday will be the peak days of the heat wave. On Monday, temperatures are likely to exceed 38°C degrees in a general way in large areas of the interior of the mainland, and Mallorca.

Areas of the interior of the southern half of the country can expect 40°C, while in some parts of the Guadalquivir valley, the mercury could hit 44°C.

Tuesday, July 11

Temperatures will remain very high during Tuesday, although with some changes. The intensification of the wind from the west and southwest will cause new increases in the eastern peninsula and the Ebro Valley.

In Mallorca, temperatures could reach 40-42°C but should drop in the west and north of the mainland. In the Guadalquivir Valley, very high temperatures will continue, exceeding 42°C.

Wednesday, July 12

Fresher temperatures can be expected on Wednesday in the northern half and the center of the country, mainly in the Ebro Valley, as well as in the Balearic Islands. However, in the southern third, values ​​will continue to be very high.

Nights will be tropical, with values ​​above 20°C, possibly exceeding 25°C in the southeast half of the mainland, especially in the southeast third, and the Balearic Islands.

AEMET warned that: ‘It is not possible to establish with certainty the end of this episode of heat wave’, although it did indicate that the most probable scenario shows a trend for ‘thermal drops to continue’.

However, for several days, temperatures will remain above normal ​​for the time of year in the southern half of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands.

This new heatwave comes after the World Meteorological Organization declared the ‘El Niño’ phenomenon to have started. This has contributed to raising temperatures, with the Copernicus Climate Change Service confirming last Thursday that the month of June has been globally, the warmest on land and sea since records began.