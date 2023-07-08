Irish President Higgins To Undergo Medical Procedure Next Week

By John Ensor • 08 July 2023 • 10:53

Irish President: Michael D. Higgins. Credit president of Ireland.ie

A spokesperson has confirmed that the Irish president will cut back on his work schedule as a result of a medical procedure booked for next week.

On Tuesday, July 11, President Michael D Higgins will receive treatment intended to relieve back pain, a procedure that is expected to impact his public engagements, writes Extra.ie.

The 82-year-old president has chosen to have the treatment and it is believed that he will continue to fulfil his duties albeit in a reduced capacity.

Despite a reduction in public appearances President Higgins will continue to perform his constitutional duties, from Aras an Uachtaráin and his Co Galway home.

Reportedly the medical procedure was organised some time ago in preparation for autumn which is expected to see the president undertake a hectic schedule.

President Higgins will take part in a short rehabilitation programme following the procedure and reduce his public engagements over the rest of summer.

In an official statement yesterday it was announced: ‘President Michael D. Higgins, will next Tuesday, 11 July, undergo an elective medical procedure to relieve back pain.

‘Following the procedure, the President will continue to carry out his constitutional duties, including consideration of legislation, from Aras an Uachtaráin and from his home in Galway.

‘The procedure the President will undergo has been planned for some time, ahead of a busy autumn schedule, including a number of planned engagements overseas, and following the completion of a substantial programme over the first half of the year.’

The statement concluded: ‘It is anticipated that the President will carry out a reduced number of public engagements over the remaining weeks of the summer while he completes a short rehabilitation programme, during which time he will be preparing speeches for the autumn engagements and continuing to fulfil his constitutional duties.’

This follows what has been a busy year so far for the elderly president, earlier this year President Higgins, who has been in office since 2011, welcomed the President of the United States Joe Biden to his home.