Manchester United To Sign International Star Next Week

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 08 July 2023 • 9:30

A flag of Manchester United's badge blowing in the wind.

Fabrizio Romano has insisted that Manchester United will complete the signing of Andre Onana from Inter Milan next week.

Man United are in the market for a number one after letting long-time servant David de Gea leave the club as a free agent, with not even a thank you message or post following the expiration of his contract, such is the ruthless nature of the Red Devils under Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils had previously been linked with a move for Brentford’s David Raya – who is keen to leave the Brentford Community Stadium – but his £40 million price tag with just one year left on his contract was seemingly way too hefty for Man United.

Therefore, Ten Hag has had to turn his attention further field and across to mainland Europe with Ghanian international Onana at the top of his wishlist and a deal is seemingly at a very advanced stage with personal terms already agreed between the two parties.

Man United close to signing Onana

Onana has previously worked under Ten Hag during their time together out in Ajax, so it’s also a safe option for the Dutch boss to link up with a former player, having already done so on two occasions since taking charge at Old Trafford with both Lisandro Martinez and Antony coming across from the Eredivisie.

Romano has dropped the latest information on his YouTube channel about how close this deal is to happening after talks progressed in recent days.

He said: “The agreement is really, really close. In these negotiations, Manchester United and Inter are in direct contact now.

“What’s happening is that now, I can confirm Onana said yes to Man United, there is an agreement to personal terms, the contract is ready so everything is in place.

Ten Hag ready with a De Gea replacement

“Man United will submit a new official proposal and the feeling is they will close the deal. All parties want this deal to be completed by the end of next week.”

Given that Ten Hag knows Onana very well from Ajax so is clear that he can carry out his tactics and instructions very well is something that should help elevate the Red Devils to another level.