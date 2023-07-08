Security Doormen In Mallorca Assault Two Tourists

By John Ensor • 08 July 2023 • 21:40

Bamboleo Bar, Palma, Mallorca. Credit: Bamboleo-Biergarten/Mallorca/Facebook.com

News has just emerged of a brutal attack inflicted by two security guards on two men who were in a bar in Mallorca.

The incident happened on June 15, when a group of German tourists entered a bar in Playa de Palma, Mallorca, after an exchange with bar staff, two of the visitors were brutally attacked by Bulgarian security staff members, according to Diario de Mallorca, Saturday, July 8.

The group of German tourists, members of a football team from the Black Forest, went into the Bamboleo bar in Calle del Jamón. One of the men suffered a fractured eardrum as a result of the blows inflicted by one of the doormen, while the other was knocked down and kicked while he was on the ground.

The two tourists were part of a group of 18 people, all members of a football team from the Black Forest in southeast Germany who had arrived in Mallorca that same day and were staying at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Playa de Palma.

According to reports the group landed in Mallorca and checked in at the hotel, then went straight to the Bamboleo bar, a popular venue for German tourists. Allegedly two members of the group went against regulations and began smoking while inside the bar.

The two men were warned by the bar staff but ignored requests for them to stop smoking. This was the start of a brutal series of events which led to the heavy-handed tactics of the security staff. The doormen took immediate action and ejected the men out of the bar before they attacked them on the street.

Once outside, the two security men knocked down one of the tourists, kicked him while he was on the ground, and punched the other man in the face. Both men were then beaten with extendable batons. One of the visitors suffered a fractured eardrum from the blows.

According to eyewitness accounts, the remaining 16 members of the group left the premises to seek help and took refuge in the nearby bar. The security guards issued threats to anyone who filmed the incident before they escorted them back to their hotel. Police officers later intervened and calmed the volatile situation, and it appears no charges were brought against either party.