Spanish City Voted Best European Coastal Destination In Which? Magazine Survey

By Chris King • 08 July 2023 • 18:12

Image of Valencia beachfront. Credit: Smiley.toerist/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

A study conducted by the prestigious British consumer magazine Which?, revealed that the Spanish city of Valencia was the European coastal destination that offered the best value to its visitors.

Now that Summer has arrived, hundreds of thousands of tourists will be heading for the main coastal hotspots of the European continent to enjoy a few days at sea and on the beach.

In order to compile results, the publication asked 3,500 of its subscribers to rate their experiences in 44 coastal towns and cities across Europe. The Mediterranean port of Valencia came out on top!

Readers were asked to give marks in 12 categories

The readers were asked to mark these destinations according to 12 criteria. These included the beaches; promenade or marina; food and drink; accommodation; sights; attractiveness; shopping facilities; entertainment; peace and tranquillity; security; kindness; and value for money.

Valencia topped the poll with a total of 91 points. Visitors praised the city’s beaches, rating them five stars out of five. It was the only Spanish destination in the survey to score top value for money.

It also gained a full five stars for the quality of its tourist attractions, shopping, friendliness, and attractiveness, while in the other categories, the city received no less than four stars.

Venice and Porto tied in second place

With 88 points, the Italian city of Venice and Porto in Portugal tied in second place. Tavira, in the Portuguese Algarve came third with a total of 87.

Among the best-rated destinations on the Costa del Sol was the town of Nerja. It came an impressive seventh, with a score of 83. It was described by Which? as ‘a low-rise town of whitewashed buildings perched on the cliff’. The Malaga town of Estepona also finished in eighth position with 82 points.

In the study’s conclusions, the magazine said that: The Costa del Sol, for example, has much more to offer beyond its more infamous resorts, with some of the highest-rated places, such as Nerja and Estepona, having a more relaxed atmosphere. compared to Fuengirola (who had a score of 66 and finished in the penultimate spot)’.

‘In addition, it could be worthwhile to change an urban break in Barcelona or Lisbon for one in Valencia or Porto, which were the best valued by visitors’, concluded the study’s editor, Rory Boland, according to theguardian.com this Saturday, July 8.