They’re under starters’ orders and they’re off!

By Linda Hall • 08 July 2023 • 16:10

CAMPAIGN TRAIL: Santiago Abascal in Almerimar, Almeria Photo credit: voxespana.es

ELECTIONEERING began on May 29 when Pedro Sanchez announced a snap election although the official campaign only began on July 7.

So the billboards and posters are now up and Sanchez (PSOE), Alberto Nuñez Feijoo (PP), Santiago Abascal (Vox) and Yolanda Diaz (Sumar) have taken to the hustings, making as many media appearances as possible.

Coming up on Monday July 10 is the one and only debate between incumbent president Pedro Sanchez and the PP’s presidential candidate Alberto Nuñez Feijoo. Sanchez had pressed for six, but Feijoo agreed to only one.

Meanwhile, the four principal parties are plugging programmes which in the PP’s case covers 365 measures – one for each day of the year – although Feijoo and his colleagues will be concentrating on 50 during the campaign.

These include reinstating sedition as a criminal offence and ruling out negotiations with Catalan separatists. They are also directed at eliminating Sanchismo, a collective noun for Sanchez’s governing style together with policies, laws and actions the PP considers erroneous and anti-constitutional.

Vox promises a “fiscal revolution” and will repeal the abortion and euthanasia laws. Abascal also hopes to centralise a future government, with far less power for the autonomous regions, while making it harder for immigrants to acquire Spanish nationality.

Sumar will build two million homes with affordable rents, pay a children’s allowance of €200 per child up to the age of 18, higher taxes for the rich and help with mortgages for the less well-off. Plans to sanction purveyors of fake news were dropped as soon as they were announced, having met an outraged reception.

The PSOE is promising to continue in its present direction, but with improvements all round, shorter hospital and specialist waiting lists, free transport for the under-24s, free further education for students who pass all their exams and a law to prevent privatising Spain’s water.

Poll predictions

SURVEYS now coming in thick and fast all put the PP in the lead, although margins shift from poll to poll.

On July 8, El Pais and Cadena SER’s 40dB survey detected a modest increase for the PP with 31.5 per cent of the estimated vote following a slight drop in previous days. Instead of July 6’s 127 seats, Feijoo would have 128.

Vox, whose collaboration the PP needs to form a government, went up by one percentage point but remained on 42 potential seats. Nevertheless, their 170 seats wouldn’t take them to the Moncloa which requires a minimum of 176.

The PSOE, which had begun a slow advance following the May 28 debacle, remained on 113 seats and 29.3 per cent of the vote.

The PSOE’s potential partner Sumar would have 36 seats, one fewer than on July 6, putting the two parties 21 behind PP-Vox and 27 short of forming a government.

Meanwhile, El Mundo’s Sigma Dos poll, also on July 8, put the PP on 35 per cent of the vote and between 145 and 147 seats. Vox could count on between 35 and 37, opening the door to an overall majority.

Sigma Dos gave the PSOE between 104 and 106 seats, with between 30 and 32 for Sumar.