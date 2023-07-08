By Anna Ellis • 08 July 2023 • 13:58

Torrevieja Natural History Museum welcomes 1206 people from 25 countries. Image: Turismo de Torrevieja / Facebook

Weekends from April to June have been busy for the Torrevieja Natural History Museum as it welcomed 1206 people from 25 countries through its doors.

Of the total, 778 people have visited the museum for free (65 per cent) and 428 on guided tours (35 per cent). With regards to the guided tours, 61 per cent have come from educational centres and associations, and 39 per cent relate to the general public and their families.

A total of 259 students from 10 educational centres and associations in Torrevieja, Pilar de la Horadada and San Miguel de Salinas have visited the facility. In addition, two groups of Erasmus students from educational centres in Portugal and Poland also attended.

Visitors registered as the general public and families have been from 23 different towns: 75 per cent from Torrevieja and 25 per cent from towns in Alicante, Murcia, Madrid, Asturias, Vizcaya and Toledo, and even from the United Kingdom.

73 per cent of the visits correspond to national visitors from 10 autonomous communities, especially Valencia, and 27 per cent foreigners: Ukrainians (19 per cent), Swedes (14 per cent), Finns (11 per cent) and up to a total of 24 nationalities, mostly from Northern Europe.

The Natural History Museum is located at Avenida de la Estación s/n (Old RENFE station exhibition room), 03181, in Torrevieja.

For more information call: (+34) 965719900.

The Torrevieja’s Natural History Museum collection counts with the following sections: Mammals, Ornithology, Herpetology, Ichthyology, Marine Invertebrates and Malacology.

You can view skeletons of bottle-nosed and striped dolphins and whales, collections of original nests (which were abandoned after the breeding time) and replicates of eggs of a total of 17 typical birds in the area, loggerhead turtles and marine invertebrates from the Mediterranean Sea which have been collected throughout the years from the Torrevieja’s coast.

The Museum also has a collection of over 300 species of marine molluscs (mainly gastropods) and about 20 corals, all of them collected from the coast of Zanzibar island (Tanzania) during the period between 1972 and 1975 by the Dutch couple Charlotte and Elbertus Fiege, which were donated in the year 2005 to the Torrevieja’s town hall.

A general collection made of molluscs mainly coming from malacological areas of the Indo-Pacific, Athlantic-African and of course Mediterranean seas.

Finally, its Ictiology collection is worth a visit, as it counts with sea horses, needlefishes, cat sharks, breams, and many other species of the ocean as well as dioramas and scale models of maritime and fishing traditions in Torrevieja.