53-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife Then Commits Suicide In Antella, Valencia

By Chris King • 09 July 2023 • 19:02

Image of Guardia Civil vehicle. Credit: Ivanb.photo/ Shutterstock.com

A 53-year-old man stabbed and killed his wife before committing suicide in the Valencian town of Antella.

The incident occurred at around 3 pm this Sunday, July 9. As reported by the Guardia Civil, the Spanish national attacked his 38-year-old Moroccan wife before slitting his own throat.

The action took place in front of their 12-year-old son who has now tragically been orphaned. According to the police, the couple was in the middle of divorce proceedings.

As is standard procedure, the judicial delegation of the Alzira Guard Court travelled to the scene to proceed with the removal of the corpses.

Another suspected case of domestic abuse occurred in Logroño

If today’s event is finally confirmed as an act of domestic abuse, it will be the second such incident to occur this weekend.

A 34-year-old woman of Syrian origin was murdered in the La Rioja municipality of Logroño by her 44-year-old partner. He was later arrested while trying to drown her three children in the Ebro River. The man was subsequently arrested as the alleged perpetrator of the murder of his wife.

Several members of the public alerted the emergency services on Saturday 8, after observing somebody throwing themselves into the river.

At that time, the witnesses were unaware that the person entering the water had done so with his two daughters after committing the crime.

His third child – the only boy and the youngest of the three – had managed to escape shortly before his father jumped into the water with the girls. Both the man – who later confessed to the murder of his partner whose throat he slit with a knife – as well as his children, were rescued in good condition, although the children were in a state of shock, according to elmundo.es.

Victims of domestic abuse have emergency numbers to call

The Ministry of Equality has confirmed a total of 25 sexist murders so far this year, with a total of 1,209 cases recorded since 2003. There are still two more cases under investigation, according to elespanol.com. According to data provided by this department, 26 children have lost their mothers due to domestic abuse. To assist possible victims of sexist violence, there are resources available 24 hours a day. Victims can call via the 016 telephone number, by email to: 016-online@igualdad.gob.es, or through the WhatsApp channel by calling 600 000 016.