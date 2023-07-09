By Anna Ellis • 09 July 2023 • 11:35

Alicante's Transport on Demand Scheme closes first day with almost 100 applications. Image: Christian Mueller / Shutterstock.com

THE new Transportation on Demand (TAD) scheme which began on July 1 and provides service to rural areas of Alicante through six lines finished the first day of service with close to a hundred user registrations completed or in the process of completion.

Transport on Demand (TAD) is aimed at Rural Parties. It is an on-demand transport system promoted by the Alicante City Council, included in the new urban transport contract started this year by the concessionaire company MIA Vectalia, which allows trips by shared taxi between rural areas and the city.

The TAD has been structured in six lines: TAD1: Alicante-Moralet. TAD2: Alicante – La Cañada – Moralet – Villanueva – Alicante (Circular). TAD3: Alicante – La Alcoraya – Rebolledo. TAD4: Alicante – Salar – Foncalent – Alicante. TAD5: Alicante – Bacarot. TAD6: Villafranqueza – Tangel.

The Councilor for Urban Mobility, Carlos de Juan, confirmed: “We are very satisfied with how the TAD has been implemented in response to a historical demand from residents in the rural areas of Alicante.”

“Moving forward the residents will have a personalised collective transport service.”

Registration can be done electronically (web and app) or by telephone through the Call Centre on (+34) 965 313 667.

To register, it is necessary to attach a copy of an identity document (DNI/NIE/passport).

Once the registration is done, in order to start travelling and before making the first reservation, an amount of €17.50 must be paid. Payment can be made by bank card or bank transfer.

When formalising the reservation, the day, the time of issue, the stop of origin and the destination must be indicated, and must be done with the following minimum notice: for expeditions before 8:00.AM notice must be given before 8:00.PM the previous day.

For trips between 8:00.AM and 8:00.PM notice must be given one hour before.

Reservations for expeditions after 8:00.PM must be made before 7:00.PM on the same day of the trip.