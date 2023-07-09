BREAKING: BBC Confirms Suspension Of Unnamed Male Presenter Who Allegedly Paid Teen For Sexually Explicit Photos

By Chris King • 09 July 2023 • 17:00

An unnamed male presenter has been suspended by the BBC in connection with allegations of paying a teenager more than £35,000 for sexually explicit images.

‘The BBC takes any allegations seriously and we have robust internal processes in place to proactively deal with such allegations’, the broadcaster said in a statement released this Sunday, July 9, according to Sky News.

It continued: ‘This is a complex and fast-moving set of circumstances and the BBC is working as quickly as possible to establish the facts in order to properly inform appropriate next steps. It is important that these matters are handled fairly and with care’.

A complaint was first lodged back in May they added, with further allegations surfacing last Thursday 6. The Beeb promised to act ‘appropriately and actively’ in following up on any new information that should come to light.

‘We expect to be in a position to provide a further update in the coming days as the process continues. The BBC Board will continue to be kept up to date’, the statement concluded.

Social media users warned not to post false accusations

Social media users have been warned by experts to avoid attempting to make false accusations online after certain posts to that effect typically appeared.

Nazir Afzal, the former chief prosecutor took to Twitter to inform members of the public what could happen to them should they post such messages.

“Bit of legal advice on ‘BBC presenter story’ If you name someone and get it wrong then they may sue you for defamation and you can say goodbye to everything you own. So don’t”.

Several big names made a point of issuing messages on social media over the weekend in an effort to distance themselves from any suspicions.

‘I have spoken to BBC Director General Tim Davie about the deeply concerning allegations involving one of its presenters. He has assured me the BBC are investigating swiftly and sensitively’, tweeted the UK Culture Secretary, Lucy Frazer.

The minister added: ‘Given the nature of the allegations it is important that the BBC is now given the space to conduct its investigation, establish the facts and take appropriate action. I will be kept updated’.

