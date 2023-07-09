Gang held for nationwide business thefts

By Jo Pugh • 09 July 2023 • 12:13

A gang member being arrested in Toledo

IN a joint operation between the Guardia Civil and the National Police, thirteen members of a criminal gang have been arrested and detained.

The robberies took place in various parts of Spain including Valencia province, Madrid, Seville and Toledo. Investigations commenced when three robberies occurred during the same weekend at companies located on industrial estates in the Valencian province. The estimated loss from just two of the robberies, which took place in the towns of Paterna and Xirivella, amounted to almost €700,000. The goods stolen during these two thefts included electronic cigarettes and food.

To access premises, the gang broke holes through roofs, following which they raided company safes.

Under the name of Operation Contanza-Mestalla, it was determined that the modus operandi pointed towards a criminal group based in Madrid, made up of people who had numerous police records for similar acts. In addition, it was possible to prove their involvement in robberies of companies in other provinces, such as Toledo, Cuenca, Guadalajara, Santander, Teruel, Granada, Burgos, Madrid, Seville and Toledo.

Highly organised and specialised

The gang always committed the crimes during the night, and each member was given a different task to perform. These included the acquisition of false identity documents, vehicle rentals under a false name, surveillance, planning, drivers and climbing experts. Once the climbers had made holes in the buildings, they would abseil down inside. Lorries and vans stolen during the thefts also had tracking devices disabled. The gang also contained members of a distribution network to dispose of the stolen goods.

Once the entire group had been identified and evidence proving their involvement in the robberies had been obtained, the members were arrested in two phases, the first in mid-May where seven people were arrested. and the second phase at the beginning of June with the arrest of six more members. During the arrests a large amount of cash was seized, along with safe breaking equipment.

Those being held are accused of 28 robberies by forced entry, falsification of public documents and belonging to a criminal organisation.