Honouring Spanish Legend Luis Suárez

By John Smith • 09 July 2023 • 13:35

Luis Suárez Miramontes with his prized Ballon d’Or Credit: FC Barcelona Twitter

VERY rarely does the word legend really ring true but the death today (Sunday July 9) of footballer and coach Luis Suárez Miramontes aged 88 does in truth see the passing of a legend.

Many believe that he was one of the greatest footballers to be produced in Spain and certainly he is the only Spanish player to have won the coveted Ballon d’Or an annual football award presented by French news magazine France Football since 1956 to the ‘best’ player of each season.

His two main teams were FC Barcelona where he spent seven seasons and then Inter Milan in Italy where the honours just kept piling on.

He actually started his playing career in the city of his birth when he was recruited by Deportivo de La Coruña but he soon moved to Barcelona and was in the team that won two leagues, two Generalissimo Cups and two Fairs Cups.

One of the first Spanish players to be signed by a foreign club, he was at the time of his transfer in 1961 to Inter Milan the most expensive player in the history of football.

He certainly repaid the Italian team’s investment and steered them to two European Cups and three national championships over nine seasons before finishing his playing career at UC Sampdoria, retiring as a player aged 38.

He was capped 32 times for Spain and was part of the team that won the 1964 European Championship.

Never far away from football, he became coach (in those days manager) of several Italian and Spanish clubs before being made manager of the Spanish National team which he took to the World Cup Finals in 1990.

To add to his footballing honours, he was awarded Spain’s Royal Order of Sport’s Merit and now, both Barcelona and Inter Milan have expressed their condolences at the loss of this true footballing legend.