Many UK Medals Remain Unclaimed

By John Smith • 09 July 2023 • 17:04
This Major has claimed all of his medals
Credit: Harry Mitchell CC
MANY former servicemen and women proudly wear their medals at special events such as Remembrance Sunday, but it is surprising that there are still a large number of unclaimed medals.
The UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) is creating a major programme which will allow those who are entitled to their medals (including family members of those who are deceased) and to achieve this, it needs volunteers to assist its research.
The plan is to create a digital service to make it very simple to claim the outstanding medals but first the MOD is looking for people to take part in its research.
A research session will last 30-45 minutes, will be held remotely and the MOD will arrange a suitable date and time with you.
If you have previously served in the armed forces (or have a relative that has) with an unclaimed medal, they would like to speak to as many people as possible as long as they can;
Join the session from a computer or tablet/phone, with an active internet connection and come prepared to offer completely honest and open feedback
There is no monetary incentive for this research, but the feedback will help them shape the service for all users.
If you would like to find out more, please contact DBSDIT-AGPFDSUserResearch@mod.gov.uk, (perhaps not the most accessible of email addresses) and they will share more details about what to expect.
Contacting the MOD to find out more is not a commitment to take part – you can change your mind at any time.
If you decide to withdraw, all we ask is that you let them know, and they will remove your details – you do not need to provide them with a reason.
Whilst this may appear a bit too laborious for many, especially those who are older or not skilled with computer use, this is still an opportunity to help everyone obtain the medals that they are entitled to.
