Tasting the Stars: Culinary Excellence at OAK Firehouse

By Emily Herbertson • 09 July 2023 • 14:34

Rod Combes - La Sala Group, Emily Herbertson - Euro Weekly News

In the vibrant heart of Neuva Andalucia, nestled next to the buzzing La Sala Puerto Banús, a new culinary sensation has arisen.

June 2023 saw the grand opening of OAK Firehouse & Cocktails, a captivating al fresco dining space, graced with spectacular views set against the dramatic backdrop of La Concha. Every detail, from the contemporary rustic chic interior to the aesthetic use of light casting a romantic aura on the emblematic OAK tree centrepiece, was enchanting.

From the moment we took our seats at a carefully laid out table set between the grandeur of the cocktail bar, and an evening view of the La Concha landscape, recommended by our gracious hostess Caroline to suit my penchant for a romantic setting, I felt transported. I was instantly reminded of all of the reasons why I fell in love with Marbella. The OAK’s close attention to personal service and premium experience brings back the magic that we all feel the first time we spend a fine summer evening in the Costa del Sol.

With an emphasis on secluded luxury, La Sala Group have once again created an incredible venue with unparalleled charm and quality. Speaking with Operations Director, Rod Combes, he explains that the inspiration for the OAK was to create a sophisticated dining experience where people can indulge their senses with the best quality meat in Spain from the infamous Norteños, and enjoy traditional steakhouse dishes anew, with a unique twist on each signature dish. The magical ambiance of this premium indoor-outdoor setting is only rivalled by the tantalising aroma wafting from the OAK covered grill.

I started my culinary journey by trying one of the OAK’s signature cocktails, the Apple 23. Presented in a glass jar with dry ice, the sweet and smoky notes of this apple and rum infused delight has forever set the standard for any cocktail experience moving forwards.Whether you’re a fan of the classic old-fashioned or spicy margarita, or wish to experience something completely original and unique, the OAK’s mixologists are guaranteed to dazzle your taste buds.

Happily soaking up the atmosphere and sipping on my Apple 23, I was then treated to a special hors d’oeuvre, Mousse Avocado served atop two wafer thin crisp bites with drips of a tangy sauce to compliment the creamy flavour combination: a most delicious and welcome start to the evening’s culinary experience.

For the first course, I opted to try the Basque-style Spanish chorizo sausage, Grilled Chistorra, and the Peruvian Sea Bass Ceviche. The distinctly smoky notes of the Grilled Chistorra balanced the spiciness to perfection, whilst the sweet and tangy notes of mango and pico de gallo complimented the sea bass in a celebration of flavour.

The culinary prowess of OAK’s chefs is on full display in their artful handling of the finest cuts of meat. For the second course, my partner and I chose to try their Chateaubriand for Two, with a selection of sides including Pomme Frites, Sweet Potato Fries, Grilled Mediterranean Vegetables, Creamed Spinach, and Pan Fried Padron Peppers.

The steak cuts were beautifully presented with a table top signature OAK barbecue oven: a most impressive detail to ensure that each clientele’s steak is cooked to their idea of perfection. And it was, perfection. The tenderness of the steak combined with sautéed mushrooms and tomato was a beautiful blend of flavour, that the carefully grilled courgette, carrot, and peppers complimented for a rich and full taste. Even a mundane side such as fries felt completely renewed with the hint of smokiness and soft potato blend under the crispy exterior. Our taste buds were treated to the optimal accompaniment for such a meat delicacy with a fruity wine from the family-owned vineyard of Tudanca Rueda from the Ribera del Duero.

To draw this incredible journey to a close, I tried OAK’s specialty dessert option Soufflé of the Day, and it did not disappoint. The delicate crust was golden brown and crisped to perfection with an impressive flambé, each bite into the ethereal-like fluffy interior offered a wealth of sweet and creamy flavours that made the palette rejoice.

It’s safe to say that La Sala Group have done it again, creating a magical venue that is in its own league for indulgent steakhouse delicacies and incredible attention to detail that ensures a spectacular evening, with a personalised service catered to suit the taste of all who visit. I must give a special shout-out to our dedicated waiters Cornel and Luke, although the entire staff’s warm hospitality enhances the sublime experience at OAK.

Whether it’s a romantic night under the stars, a special family occasion, or an impromptu evening out, the OAK promises an enchanting night of divine flavours, premium meat prepared with culinary excellence, and a sublime ambiance.