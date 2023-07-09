Over 180,000 Ukranians protected by Spain

By Jo Pugh • 09 July 2023 • 17:38

Ministry of the Interior Credit: Ministry of the Interior

SPAIN has issued more than 180,000 temporary permits for Ukrainian refugees since the beginning of the ‘extraordinary protection mechanism’, which immediately grants residence and work permits to citizens displaced by the Russian invasion.

According to the Asylum and Refuge Office (OAR) of the Ministry of the Interior, the National Police processed and granted a total of 180,785 permissions by Friday July 7.

Last March, the European Commission communicated to the Council of Interior Ministers that the extension of temporary protection will last until March 2024. The activation of the Temporary Protection Directive, for the first time since its creation in 2001, was approved unanimously in the Council of Ministers of the Interior held on March 4 2022, and only six days later Spain launched the urgent application and processing procedure.

Of those who have sought refuge in Spain, 62 per cent are women (112,591) and 38 per cent are men (68,194). By age group, 32 per cent are under 18 years of age; 26 per cent, between 19 and 35 years; 35 per cent, between 36 and 64; and 7 per cent are over 65 years of age.

In addition, most of the people who have obtained temporary residency, 98.1 per cent are of Ukrainian nationality, while the remaining 1.9 per cent correspond to people of other nationalities who were legally residing on Ukrainian territory when war broke out.

The Valencian community (50,066), Catalonia (41,343), Andalucia (25,952) and Madrid (24,972) are the regions in which most of the permits have been processed and granted.

The mechanism activated by the asylum and refuge office (OAR) of the Ministry of the Interior allows temporary protection to be granted quickly and easily within a maximum period of 24 hours from the request.

The procedure begins in national police stations throughout Spain and in authorised reception centres, where police officers, supported by interpreters, are in charge of collecting the identification data of Ukrainian citizens. This request is subsequently processed by the OAR of the Ministry of the Interior and resolved within a maximum period of 24 hours.

Once approved, Ukrainian refugees are granted a residence permit and, for those of legal age, a work permit. In addition, those temporarily approved to stay can legally use their driving licences.

The European Commission extended temporary protection until March 2024, a legal instrument that allows Ukrainians fleeing war to reside, work or study in the European Union.