Spain And Five Other European Countries Report Echovirus Infections In Newborns

By Chris King • 09 July 2023 • 14:57

Image of a baby's feet. Image: Sunny Chan/ Shutterstock.com

Six European countries have reported cases of echovirus-11 (E-11) infection in newborns to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Until last May 31, cases had only been reported in France. Since then, and until June 26, there have been others in Croatia, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom and Sweden.

According to an update from the WHO this Friday, July 7, each of those countries is conducting new public health investigations and responses to the cases.

Although there was still limited information available, the WHO said it considered the risk to public health in the general population to be low.

‘We continue to encourage countries to monitor and report cases. Health facilities caring for newborns should be familiar with the signs and symptoms of echovirus and maintain vigilance for possible healthcare-associated infections and outbreaks’, it stressed.

France was the first country to report an increase in cases

On May 5, France reported an increase in cases of severe neonatal sepsis associated with echovirus-11. Between July 2022 and April 2023, there were nine cases of neonatal sepsis with liver failure and multi-organ failure in four hospitals in three different French regions. Seven children died and two were hospitalised in neonatology units.

As of June 26, Croatia reported one confirmed case of E-11 infection by a cluster of enterovirus diseases in neonates detected in June, from two separate maternity hospitals. Italy reported seven confirmed cases of E-11 infection in neonates between April and June. Three out of the seven cases were admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Currently, one case remains in the NICU, one is showing clinical improvement, and one has been discharged. Spain reported two cases

Spain added two cases of E-11 infection this year. Between 2022 and June 15. Both cases were admitted to the NICU after birth with one recorded death and a diagnosis of severe enterovirus infection with probable vertical transmission. The second case was discharged from the hospital without sequelae.

Enterovirus infection was confirmed by blood sample tests in both cases. One case also tested positive in stool samples and nasopharyngeal aspirates. Further sequencing and phylogenetic analysis of the virus are awaited.

According to data available at the Spanish National Centre for Microbiology, E-11 has been in circulation in Spain in 2022 and 2023. Available E-11 data does not indicate an increase in incidence or severity in neonates.

A set of twins died in the UK

Two cases of E-11 infection were reported in one set of twins in the United Kingdom in March 2023. Both cases presented several clinical conditions including hepatitis and multiorgan failure with rapid deterioration from the fourth day of birth to the tenth day when they died.

Laboratory testing confirmed the presence of enterovirus, typed as E-11. Currently, the United Kingdom is not aware of new additional E-11 cases

Sweden registered five cases of E-11, four of which were meningoencephalitis among infants due to E-11 infection. One infant case of E-11 was detected in 2022 through enhanced enterovirus surveillance. None of the reported cases were twins.

What is echovirus?

According to the WHO, enteroviruses are a group of viruses that can cause various infectious illnesses and are responsible for annual epidemics.

Illness is usually mild but has been found to affect neonates differently and sometimes more severely than older children and adults.

There are multiple transmission routes, particularly in the neonatal period, including intrapartum by exposure to maternal blood, secretions, and/or stool, or postnatally from close contacts with infected caregivers.

Echovirus 11 (E-11) is a positive-strand RNA virus belonging to the genus Enterovirus of the family Picornaviridae. Like other enteroviruses, E-11 infections are associated with a wide spectrum of illnesses.

These range from mild nonspecific symptoms to systemic disorders such as rash, and febrile illness to severe neurological disorders, including meningitis, encephalitis and acute flaccid paralysis (AFP).