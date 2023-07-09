10 injured in first 2 days of Pamplona bull runs

By Jo Pugh • 09 July 2023 • 13:18

Spectators watching the Pamplona bull run. Credit: Bernard bill5, Wikipedia.

FOUR people were injured on Saturday during the second bull run of the Festival of San Fermín in Pamplona, located in the northern area of Spain.

This follows the six who were injured during the first bull run on Friday. Three of those hurt were American tourists. None of the 10 were seriously injured, but all were taken to hospital as a precaution. Those hurt suffered mainly from bruising.

The festival is an increasingly controversial and famous event, and is held in honour of the city’s patron saint, San Fermín. It began on Thursday 6 July and ends on Friday 14 July.

Each morning at 8am, six Spanish fighting bulls, along with six leading steer, run from the Corrales de Santo Domingo to Pamplona’s bullfighting arena, the Plaza de Toros. The leading steer are used to help keep the bulls calm. Over one million spectators watch thousands of runners over the 8 days of the San Fermín festival. The average duration between the first bull departure and the end of the run is two minutes, 30 seconds and the average speed of the herd is 24 kilometres per hour.

Dozens of mainly young male runners are injured every year during the 825-metre stampede through Pamplona’s narrow streets. The rules require participants to be at least 18 years old, run in the same direction as the bulls, not incite the bulls, and not be under the influence of alcohol.

Every year, between 50 and 100 people are injured during the bull run. Since 1924, there have been 16 fatalities, the last occurring in 2009. There are eight runs in total, one each day. Over 200 medical staff are in attendance at the event with 20 ambulances parked at strategic points.

This year, animal rights groups renewed their protest against the running of the bulls. The activists wore horns and red robes and held up signs saying “Pamplona: violence and death for bulls” in several languages.