Things ain’t what they used to be: The little wife

By Linda Hall • 09 July 2023 • 9:58

ALICANTE COURT: Still the same after more than half a century Photo credit: CC/Joanbanjo

IN retrospect it wasn’t that much a miniskirt, not by today’s standards.

I had only been in Spain for a few weeks and was sitting in a corridor in Alicante’s High Court, as Andrés, the man who is now husband, was one of the witnesses to a traffic accident that had involved a friend.

He was waiting to make a statement to the examining judge and seeing Spain’s justice system in closeup should have been an interesting experience. Instead it was tedious, especially as Andrés, more overawed than I, wasn’t in a talkative mood, possibly because he was more conversant with that same system.

It became less boring when someone in a rustling black robe with deep lace cuffs opened the door, took one look at my thighs and exclaimed, “¡Vale, vale!” before bustling off down the corridor.

I later learnt that the cuffs meant he was a judge, public prosecutor or state lawyer but I already knew enough Spanish to be aware that “Vale, vale” could mean anything from “ah” to “okay” to “that’s enough.” In those circumstances, though, it sounded closer to “I say!”

Andrés looked embarrassed but was in no position to do anything about it and shortly afterwards we all trooped off home because they didn’t want his statement anyway.

Neither was there any need for embarrassment, as it was considered perfectly permissible for me to wear a rather short skirt in unsuitable surroundings because I was English. That was the kind of thing expected of us at the time.

Doubtless eyebrows were raised behind my back because I was living with a man I wasn’t married to but as he was a painter – pictures, not walls – there was a general attitude of “what can you expect?”

I was rather surprised that what was still regarded by many in the UK as Living in Sin wasn’t a punishable offence in Spain. It may well have been elsewhere, but not in Benidorm, where we shared an hotel room before moving to an apartment.

Part of this became Andres’s studio and I met many of his Spanish clients, especially those posing for portraits, who were unfailingly polite and studiously incurious. I particularly remember one young woman, who clearly envied our arrangement.

“But I wouldn’t, couldn’t contemplate it for myself,” she confessed.

She, and other people, tended to refer to me as “La mujercita de Andrés,” an interesting choice of words since mujer, as well as woman, is a no-nonsense term for wife, instead of the more genteel esposa.

So I was the little woman or little wife, and that was what I remained for some time.