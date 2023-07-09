Tragic Weekend As Four Bathers Drown At Different Beaches In Catalonia

By Chris King • 09 July 2023 • 19:44

Image of Torroella de Montgrí beach in Girona. Credit: Danny van Leeuwen/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Four men have drowned on various beaches along the coast of Catalonia this weekend.

The latest case occurred in Girona this Sunday, July 9, on the Estartit beach, in Torroella de Montgrí. A 65-year-old bather died after being rescued unconscious at around 1:30 pm. The lifeguards performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the sand but sadly could not save his life.

Ambulances and a helicopter from the Sistema d’Emergències Mèdiques (SEM) were deployed to the beach, along with patrols from the Mossos d’Esquadra and the Guardia Civil, who will be in charge of the subsequent investigation.

Bathers have hit the beaches and pools due to the hot weather

It was the fourth fatality this weekend on Catalan beaches. Coinciding with the high temperatures, many bathers have travelled to the coast as well as to swimming pools.

A 60-year-old man died on Saturday 8, on the Rubina beach in Castelló d’Empúries, Girona. Another 55-year-old bather passed away, also in Girona, this time on the Salatar beach in Roses. Also, a 32-year-old male, of Indian nationality, died on the Miracle beach in Tarragona.

Yellow flags were flying at each of the four beaches

Despite the heat wave, the red flag that prohibits bathing flew on 25 Catalan beaches. The yellow flag, which recommends caution, was displayed on another 156, as a result of the rough seas that were registered this Saturday on the coast. In each of the four incidents, the yellow flag was flying.

An alert was received by the emergency services in Tarragona at 4:12 pm on Saturday. The beach lifeguard informed them that he had pulled a man unconscious from the water and onto the sand.

Despite resuscitation manoeuvres being carried out for more than an hour until the arrival of medics from the Emergency Medical System (SEM), the man died, according to elmundo.com.

Civil Protection urged extreme precaution

Since the start of the summer bathing season on June 15, there have been 10 deaths on Catalan beaches so far. Civil Protection urged extreme caution on beaches and swimming pools.

It recommended bathers to always be aware of their physical conditions and thereby avoid overexertion so as not to have difficulties getting out of the water. In addition, it was recommended to only go to beaches with guards.