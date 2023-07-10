Brit Tourist Badly Injured After ‘Balconing’ In Mallorca

By John Ensor • 10 July 2023 • 16:46
Hotel Haiti, Mallorca.
Credit: Tripadvisor.es
A tourist in Mallorca has suffered horrific injuries while holidaying in Mallorca.
In the early hours of Monday, July 10, a 31-one-year-old British tourist fell from a height of around three metres while balconing at the hotel where he was staying, writes Diario de Mallorca.
The accident happened at around 12:30 am this morning at the Hotel Haiti, located at number 83 on the road from Alcúdia to Artà in Can Picafort, in the municipality of Santa Margalida.
This is reportedly the first case of balconing in Mallorca this year. Balconing is the name given to climbing or leaping from one balcony to another, usually done by holidaymakers whose judgement has been impaired by alcohol or drugs.
The victim, who was to celebrate his birthday this Thursday, was holidaying with a group of British friends, who were staying in adjoining rooms. It is believed that the man came to grief while leaping from a balcony. The man fell onto his feet from a height of three metres, and suffered breaks to his legs and his pelvis.
The incident happened just three days before his birthday. The man was reportedly in a state of drunkenness and also displayed signs of being under the influence of drugs. The man then proceeded to jump from one balcony to another at the hotel where he was staying.
Witnesses claim the man lost his balance and fell to the ground from a height of three metres onto his feet, the strong impact resulted in a fractured femur and ankle and a broken pelvis, after he allegedly fell onto his feet.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident. The Ib-salut emergency services sent a mobile ICU. They reported that the patient had multiple fractures in both lower limbs, including the femur and an ankle, and in the pelvis. Once stabilised, he was transferred in serious condition to Son Espases.
Santa Margalida local police and the Guardia Civil were also at the scene. The latter has opened an investigation. Police are treating the incident as an accidental fall as a result of carelessness and have ruled out the involvement of third parties
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
