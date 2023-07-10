Children Friendly: The Top Ten Safest Beaches In Spain.

By John Ensor • 10 July 2023 • 18:12
Credit: Playa de la Misericordia/Facebook.com
Beach tragedies often make the news, but it begs the question where are the safest ones? Here’s a list of places where a young family with children should head to, rather than a list of places to avoid.
When the temperature goes up, the majority of people seek to cool down at the pool or beach, but this comes with certain risks, especially for young ones, so here’s a top ten (in no particular order) of some of Spain’s safest beaches, according to Nuis Diario, Monday, July 10.
The summer season is dominated by holidaymakers who often choose one of the many and varied beaches the Spanish coastline has to offer. The summer heatwave is an even more valid reason to cool off in these aquatic spaces.
However, the use of beaches and swimming pools does bring with it a note of caution. Statistics show that at least ten people drowned in Spain last weekend. Four were on the Catalan coast and another three were in the Valencian Community. The remaining two victims were in swimming pools in Zaragoza and Valladolid.
The risks are greater for people who do not know how to swim, especially children. In addition, even children who can swim do not always perceive the risks as clearly as adults do.
A company called Nutriben, which specialises in infant nutrition and health, has selected the ten best beaches in Spain to go to with children so that ‘they can play in the sand, swim in shallow water and enjoy fun activities near the water.’
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
