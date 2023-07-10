Children Friendly: The Top Ten Safest Beaches In Spain.

'It's an annoying injury' - Arsenal Captain Drops Major Update Close
By John Ensor • 10 July 2023 • 18:12

Safest Beaches For Children In Spain

Credit: Playa de la Misericordia/Facebook.com

Beach tragedies often make the news, but it begs the question where are the safest ones? Here’s a list of places where a young family with children should head to, rather than a list of places to avoid.

When the temperature goes up, the majority of people seek to cool down at the pool or beach, but this comes with certain risks, especially for young ones, so here’s a top ten (in no particular order) of some of Spain’s safest beaches, according to Nuis Diario, Monday, July 10.

The summer season is dominated by holidaymakers who often choose one of the many and varied beaches the Spanish coastline has to offer. The summer heatwave is an even more valid reason to cool off in these aquatic spaces.

Know The Risks

However, the use of beaches and swimming pools does bring with it a note of caution. Statistics show that at least ten people drowned in Spain last weekend. Four were on the Catalan coast and another three were in the Valencian Community. The remaining two victims were in swimming pools in Zaragoza and Valladolid.

The risks are greater for people who do not know how to swim, especially children. In addition, even children who can swim do not always perceive the risks as clearly as adults do.

A company called Nutriben, which specialises in infant nutrition and health, has selected the ten best beaches in Spain to go to with children so that ‘they can play in the sand, swim in shallow water and enjoy fun activities near the water.’

Family Recommended Spanish Beaches

  • Playa de Misericordia, Malaga
    Children’s playgrounds, open-air cinema in the evenings and a calm sea make this beach perfect for family holidays. An urban beach, easily accessible on foot and by public and private transport.
  • Playa Fluvial de A Calzada, Galicia
    With a blue flag distinction, it has an area for adults separated from the children’s area, as well as one for pets. There is a children’s playground, a bio-healthy playground and a picnic area.
  • Playa de Bolonia, Tarifa, Cádiz
    Its large size means that there are no crowds and its sand dunes make it the ideal place for children to climb and play in the sand.
  • Playa de Maspalomas, Gran Canaria
    Another beach with dunes, a suitable space for children to play y and avoid large concentrations of people.
  • Playa de Comillas, Cantabria
    A blue flag beach, which guarantees its excellence, safety and quality, is considered one of the best beaches on the coast of Cantabria. The sea has a gentle swell that reduces the dangers to children.
  • Playa Norte, Peñíscola, Castellón
    This beach has also been awarded the blue flag every year, an indicator of its safety. It also has a promenade ideal for children to play.
  • Playa de Alcudia, Mallorca
    Its waters are shallow and it is spacious, so much so that it is the largest beach in the Balearic Islands. It has all kinds of services and dynamic and aquatic activities for all ages.
  • Playa de Cambrils, Tarragona
    The Generalitat de Catalunya qualified this beach as a Family Tourism Destination, giving it a seal of quality thanks to its calm, shallow waters.
  • Playa Poo, Llanes, Asturias
    Don’t be put off by the name. The safety of this beach of sand and salt water is given by the fact that it has no waves. It also has all kinds of safety services, such as parking, security, showers and a health centre.
  • La Concha Beach, Oropesa del Mar, Castellón
    This urban beach has calm waves and shallow waters, as well as a warm temperature. It has children’s playgrounds, and  various recreational activities for children during the summer.

