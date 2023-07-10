Discover The 21 Michelin-Starred Restaurants In Andalucia

By John Ensor • 10 July 2023 • 13:07
A Michelin star is awarded to restaurants of the highest standard and there are 21 such places in the Province of Andalucia.
Spain is one of the world’s leading countries when it comes to culinary excellence with a total of 250 restaurants that have at least one Michelin star, and 21 of them are in Andalucia, writes Diario de Sevilla, Monday, July 10.
The Michelin Guide, first published in 1900, is a list of restaurants of an exceptionally high standard. Each restaurant is rated and awarded stars for excellence, ranging from one to the highest level of three stars.
In Andalucia, the dominant province is Malaga which has 8 Michelin-starred establishments. According to the guide, designated restaurants have dishes that contain ingredients of the highest quality, and variety and where the level is constantly kept high.
Most of the restaurants that have a Michelin star in Andalusia have one or two stars. One restaurant, in particular, deserves a mention: the Aponiente, located in El Puerto de Santa María, Cadiz. It is the only one in Andalucia that has three, something reserved for ‘a kitchen out of the ordinary,’ where chefs ‘are at the peak of their career and elevate cooking to the category of art.’
Reportedly, Spain lies joint third in the world, along with the United States, with a total of 13 restaurants that have the highest award of three stars. The United Kingdom has eight.
