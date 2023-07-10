Domestic Abuse Suspect In France Commits Suicide Using A Homemade Guillotine

By Chris King • 10 July 2023 • 18:12

In a macabre incident in France, a 50-year-old man ended his life using a homemade guillotine.

Richard B was due to appear before a judge in the correctional court of Draguignanin on Friday, July 7, in connection with three acts of domestic violence.

However, this did not happen, because he took his own life in the early hours of Thursday 6, according to varmatin.com.

After receiving a disturbing SMS message from him at around dawn, his ex-partner alerted the gendarmes of the Lorgues brigade. They subsequently went to the suspect’s home, where they discovered his dead body.

The deceased man was a sculptor living in Flayosc

The deceased was a former mechanic turned sculptor, residing in Flayosc, a commune located in the Var department in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region of Southeastern France.

It would appear that he made no attempt to hide his intention of ending his life. During a phone call last week, Richard B allegedly mentioned having ‘nothing else to lose’ after his wife left their home.

As a result, the French media contacted the gendarmes, who apparently visited his house regularly throughout the week. However, they claimed to have never seen the guillotine that he eventually used.

He had attempted suicide on previous occasions

He had already attempted to take his own life on other occasions. Specifically, in September 2022, during a Brazzaville-Paris flight, he ingested large amounts of medication, which resulted in the captain having to divert the aircraft to Marseille.

Also on February 1 of this year, while detained in the domestic violence process for which he was to be tried on Friday, July 7, 2023, Richard B had tried to hang himself in his cell.

He even tried to commit suicide in a Facebook live video

Just one week later, in a live Facebook video, the French outlet explains, he had built a gallows in his living room, replacing the rope with barbed wire. His friends immediately alerted the emergency services to the situation.

‘There were several calls for help, and yet nothing could be done to help him’, explained Me Isabelle Colombani, his ex-partner. ‘This raises the question of caring for suicidal people’, she added.

However, a psychiatrist who carried out an examination during the investigation of his judicial file claimed he had not noticed ‘any desire for suicide’ in the sculptor.