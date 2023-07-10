Door ripped Off Plane At Dublin Airport

By John Ensor • 10 July 2023 • 9:28

Plane Door Ripped Off Laying On Tarmac. Shaun's Aviation/Twitter.com

A major accident at Dublin Airport yesterday ripped the door off an American-bound plane leaving it stranded.

On Sunday, July 9, an accident involving a jetbridge, which collapsed while it was attached to the aircraft, ripped off the 2nd left door of an American Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner, according to Simple Flying.

The plane was in preparation to fly to Philadelphia, but the damage was so severe the airline had no option but to cancel the flight and arrange for a replacement aircraft to be flown over.

How Did It Happen?

Extensive training is required in order to operate a jetbridge, as it is a complex piece of machinery. However, it appears that on this occasion a technical malfunction occurred which left the aircraft badly damaged.

The aircraft in question, N812AA, is a seven-year-old Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner ith a current market value of $66.17 million. It had flown from Chicago and landed at Dublin just before 11:30 yesterday morning. The aircraft, which was originally meant to only stay for a matter of hours will now have to remain grounded until repairs are completed.

Social Media And Official Statement

A Twitter page named Flight Emergency posted pictures of the stricken aircraft: ‘Jet bridge failed at Dublin Airport and ripped off the door from an American 787 Dreamliner.’ Typical responses included: ‘That’s look’s expensive!’ and ‘Uh oh somebody’s getting fired.’

A statement from American Airlines said: ‘An American Airlines aircraft was damaged due to a jetbridge malfunction at Dublin Airport (DUB). No customers or crew were on board at the time and there were no reported injuries. We are sending a replacement aircraft to operate Flight 723, with service from DUB to PHL, which is now expected to depart tomorrow afternoon. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and thank our team for their professionalism.’

Despite American Airlines organising a replacement aircraft, it was suggested that it might be possible to re-channel passengers on other flights thanks to its partnership with Aer Lingus.