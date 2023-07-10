€2 Cinema Tickets For Over 65s

By Lisa Zeffertt • 10 July 2023 • 11:21

Enjoy a cheap trip to the cinema Credit: Kris Luhaers, Unsplash

NOWADAYS, almost everyone uses streaming services, whether it’s Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime or another platform, and trips to the cinema are becoming less and less common.

In a bid to boost cinema attendance, the Spanish Government has launched an initiative with the participation of 420 cinemas including Kinépolis, Yelmo and Cinesa to bring audiences back to the cinema.

Those over 65 will be able to get cinema tickets priced at only €2 on Tuesdays at 3,000 cinemas in Spain, starting from July 11.

According to data from the Institute of Cinematography and Audiovisual Arts (ICAA), an estimated 9.5 million people over 65 will be able to benefit from this discount, as one of the sectors of society most affected by the pandemic.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, cinema attendance has slumped, however, those aged 65 or older are the age group that has shown the most reluctance to return to the cinema.

According to surveys, 49.3 per cent of 20 to 24-year-olds went to the cinema at least once between 2021 and 2022. Previously, younger audiences would go to the cinema more frequently.

The Spanish Cinema Federation (FECE) states that there is an upward trend in cinema attendance after the pandemic, the box office earned €379 million in 2022, a 49 per cent increase on 2021 figures, though these figures are still 40 per cent lower than pre-pandemic levels (2017 – 2019).

Aside from the pandemic, streaming services and the higher cost of tickets are some of the factors that have reduced audience attendance in cinemas in Spain and worldwide.

This government program is a bid to promote cinema attendance by subsidising the difference between the ordinary cinema ticket price and the discounted price of €2. The average cinema ticket costs around €8 in Spain.

Ione Belarra, a politician in the Podemos party, is urging Prime Minister Sanchez to extend this offer to the unemployed, disabled and young people between the age of 15 and 29.