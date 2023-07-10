Easyjet Announces Cancellation Of 1,700 Summer Flights

By Chris King • 10 July 2023 • 16:45

Budget airline easyJet has announced that at least 1,700 flights are being cut from its Summer schedules.

The company laid the blame partly on the closure of airspace due to the Ukrainian conflict, and its knock-on effects. It also highlighted the ongoing strikes by air traffic controllers (ATC) that have been taking place in some European countries.

With the peak period for travellers heading abroad on their summer holidays almost upon us, this is the last news they will want to hear.

The cuts affect around 180,000 customers

Although the cuts equate to around just 2 per cent of the low-cost airline’s schedule, the action still affects around 180,000 customers. It is believed that almost 95 per cent of them have already rebooked alternative flights.

Gatwick Airport is expected to be the facility to suffer the most cancellations. According to Sky News, Easyjet said that Gatwick had been the base where the strikes in France did the most damage.

As a result, in an effort to lessen the impact on people’s travel plans, flights in and out of the airport would be consolidated during July and August.

The company was quick to point out that these latest cuts had nothing to do with the situation that occurred last summer when staff shortages after the pandemic were blamed for the problems.

An easyJet spokesperson commented

‘We are currently operating up to around 1,800 flights and carrying around 250,000 customers per day, with more crew and pilots flying than ever before, and like all airlines, we review our flights on an ongoing basis’, commented an easyJet spokesperson.

‘We have therefore made some pre-emptive adjustments to our programme consolidating a small number of flights at Gatwick, where we have multiple daily frequencies, in order to help mitigate these external challenges on the day of travel for our customers and we continue to operate around over 90,000 flights over this period’, continued they continued.

‘Customers whose flights are affected are being informed, with 95 per cent of customers being rebooked onto an alternative flight and all customers provided with the option to rebook or receive a refund. We are sorry for any inconvenience that this may have caused’, concluded the easyJet spokesperson.

Eurocontrol explained the situation relating to air space

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has created problems with air space being constrained over many parts of Europe according to Eurocontrol, the European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation.

Unprecedented delays have occurred with air traffic controllers with the prospect of further industrial action looming on the horizon it added.

Ryanair has also suffered in the last few months as a result of the ATC strikes. Michael O’Leary, the company’s CEO, even raised an online petition in an attempt to get the European Commission to take action against the strikes in Europe that cause problems for his planes even though they are not landing or taking off from the airports involved in the strikes.