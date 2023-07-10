Joe Biden Visits United Kingdom Amid Ongoing Disagreements

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 10 July 2023 • 18:40
US President Biden.
Credit: Gints Ivuskans Shutterstock
Joe Biden has met up with prime minister Rishi Sunak as they look to keep building and establishing their relationships between the UK and the USA.
Biden flew in over the weekend to meet with Sunak at number 10 Downing Street where they held conversations in the garden before moving inside to speak about more important matters and ones they may not see eye to eye on.
In recent times the United Kingdom have confirmed they will not be providing Ukraine with cluster munitions, something that the two countries appear to disagree on with Biden willingly sending more over to Ukraine amid their fight against Russia.
Despite the reports about tension between the US and the UK due to the disagreement over those cluster munitions, Biden has admitted that the relationship between himself, Sunak and their respective countries is very strong.
The president of the United States admitted that ‘Our relationship is rock solid’ but many looking from the outside in will debate whether or not that is true with Sunak later saying some more cryptic comments.
“How we strengthen our co-operation, joint economic security to the benefit of our citizens,” Sunak said amind their conversation that went on behind closed doors at number 10 and the act they need to strengthen an apparent ‘rock solid’ relationship will make people wonder what is going on.
US President Joe #Biden met with King Charles III of #GreatBritain. pic.twitter.com/Ah214fJTqy
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 10, 2023
US President Joe #Biden met with King Charles III of #GreatBritain. pic.twitter.com/Ah214fJTqy
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 10, 2023
While a lot of the world keeps a keen eye on what is going on over in Ukraine between them and Russian forces, it will be reassuring that Biden and Sunak are now looking to improve security between the two nations.
Sunak added: “We stand as two of the firmest allies in that alliance and I know we’ll want to do everything we can to strengthen Euro-Atlantic security.”
It wasn’t just Sunak who Biden visited on his visit to the United Kingdom as he also spoke to King Charles about the climate and how both countries will be looking to bolster their efforts to preserve the planet we all call home.
With Biden’s popularity at an all-time low among the US people, he knows that keeping allies on side and not burning any bridges which would see his popularity also decrease worldwide.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Qualified and experienced journalist covering all aspects of news and sport. Specialist in both Men's and Women's football with increasing coverage of golf and tennis.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.