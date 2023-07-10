Joe Biden Visits United Kingdom Amid Ongoing Disagreements

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 10 July 2023 • 18:40

US President Biden. Credit: Gints Ivuskans Shutterstock

Joe Biden has met up with prime minister Rishi Sunak as they look to keep building and establishing their relationships between the UK and the USA.

Biden flew in over the weekend to meet with Sunak at number 10 Downing Street where they held conversations in the garden before moving inside to speak about more important matters and ones they may not see eye to eye on.

In recent times the United Kingdom have confirmed they will not be providing Ukraine with cluster munitions, something that the two countries appear to disagree on with Biden willingly sending more over to Ukraine amid their fight against Russia.

Despite the reports about tension between the US and the UK due to the disagreement over those cluster munitions, Biden has admitted that the relationship between himself, Sunak and their respective countries is very strong.

Biden happy with UK-US relationship

The president of the United States admitted that ‘Our relationship is rock solid’ but many looking from the outside in will debate whether or not that is true with Sunak later saying some more cryptic comments.

“How we strengthen our co-operation, joint economic security to the benefit of our citizens,” Sunak said amind their conversation that went on behind closed doors at number 10 and the act they need to strengthen an apparent ‘rock solid’ relationship will make people wonder what is going on.

While a lot of the world keeps a keen eye on what is going on over in Ukraine between them and Russian forces, it will be reassuring that Biden and Sunak are now looking to improve security between the two nations.

Concerns remain around weapons being sent to Ukraine

Sunak added: “We stand as two of the firmest allies in that alliance and I know we’ll want to do everything we can to strengthen Euro-Atlantic security.”

It wasn’t just Sunak who Biden visited on his visit to the United Kingdom as he also spoke to King Charles about the climate and how both countries will be looking to bolster their efforts to preserve the planet we all call home.

With Biden’s popularity at an all-time low among the US people, he knows that keeping allies on side and not burning any bridges which would see his popularity also decrease worldwide.