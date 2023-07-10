Madonna Speaks For First Time Since Health Scare

By John Ensor • 10 July 2023 • 20:33

Madonna's Most Recent Picture. Credit: Madonna/Twitter.con

Pop legend Madonna has posted a message for the first time since was rushed to hospital last month following a serious health scare.

On Monday, July 10, The 64- year-old Queen of Pop posted a message on social media to worried fans all over the world following weeks of silence.

The message began with grateful thanks to fans and well-wishers: ‘Thank you for your positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love.

‘I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,’

She went on to explain the shock of being rushed to hospital: ‘My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children.’

The singer was in the middle of preparing for her mammoth Celebration Tour, which was due to start on July 15. She added ‘My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour.

I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.’

The singer confided: ‘My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!’

She went on to explain to her fans the situation with her planned live performances: ‘The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe.

‘I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support. Love, M.’

Her famous friends were quick to respond with messages of encouragement: ‘What we care about is…. YOU! You take care of you and the rest will fall in line. WE LOVE YOU,’ wrote Michelle Visage.

Fashion guru, Donatella Versace posted: ‘We are with you all the way, Madonna. Thinking of you and sending you love, power and hugs for a speedy recovery. The world can’t wait to see you on stage again!!! I love you very much.’

The European leg of Madonna’s tour is scheduled to start at London’s O2 Arena, before moving to Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands.