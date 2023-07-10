Malaga Rules Out Implementation Of Water Restrictions Due To Drought

By Chris King • 10 July 2023 • 20:31

Image of a dripping tap. Credit: Chuchawan/Shutterstock.com

Francisco de la Torre, the mayor of Malaga city, dispelled rumours of water restrictions in the capital this Monday, July 10.

He insisted that despite the current shortage of rainfall: ‘For now we have some water reserves that work acceptably well. Today we are in a position to offer a normal service to the city’.

However, users should still be looking to: ‘consume the least amount of water possible. You have to be prudent when using it, never waste water’, he stressed.

Rumours of impending water restrictions to ensure the supply for the coming months in the face of the drought have been spreading in recent weeks throughout the municipalities of Malaga, according to elespanol.com.

Carmen Crespo insisted that a 10 per cent saving was necessary

Saving water, in fact, is not an option, but an imperative that the competent administrations are forcing. This was highlighted by Carmen Crespo, the Andalucian Government’s Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development.

Speaking last Thursday 6, the politician stressed that in such a situation of severe scarcity, it was crucial to make a saving of at least 10 per cent of the water previously consumed on the Costa del Sol. ‘This is not negotiable’, she added.

According to the Malaga mayor, there is a supply capacity but it is: ‘not infinite because the hydraulic resources have a limit with the drought’, but, there is enough water ‘to be able to do it normally’, he pointed out.

He highlighted the El Atabal desalination plant, which: ‘allows us to use water from a reservoir, the Guadalhorce’. This facility: ‘has a saline spring inside the glass with a brutal power of contamination’.

The official explained: ‘The water becomes saturated with salt and the only way to use it is to be able to remove all the salt and lime, which is what we do’. This instrument, according to the councillor: ‘allows us to meet not only the needs of Málaga but also parts of the Axarquía‘.

That is because the water is also supplied to Rincón de la Victoria and Vélez-Málaga, two towns that have already implemented restrictions, including cutting off the water supply overnight.

According to the daily record of the Hidrosur Network, the Guadalhorce reservoir is at 28.8 per cent of its total capacity this Monday, with 36.21 of the 125.72 hm³ that it can hold.