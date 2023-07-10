Man Arrested For Attempting To Abduct A Baby From A Palma De Mallorca Hospital

By Chris King • 10 July 2023 • 21:34

Image of a baby's feet. Credit: Shutter-Play/Shutterstock.com

A man was arrested by National Police officers this Monday, July 10, for attempting to leave a hospital with a baby that did not belong to him.

The incident occurred just after dawn at the Son Llàtzer hospital in the Balearic Island capital of Palma de Mallorca. According to the police, the Spanish national entered one of the rooms in the facility and unsuccessfully tried to take a baby.

The man was detained while carrying the child in his arms

While carrying the child in his arms, the man was detained by security personnel on duty at the health centre and held until the National Police arrived on the scene. He was subsequently arrested by the officers for the crime of illegal detention

An investigation has been launched by the National Police Robbery Unit to determine the facts surrounding the incident. As a result, no further information has been released about the man or the child.

A similar incident occurred in the Vizcayan city of Bilbao last October

A similar event occurred last October in the Bilbao district of Basurto-Zorroza, in Vizcaya. On this occasion, the perpetrator was a woman who disguised herself as a member of staff at a hospital in order to kidnap a baby boy.

Under her guise as a nurse, she actually had the audacity to remove the newborn child from its mother’s arms under the pretence that she was going to take the baby to perform some medical tests on him.

After some time, the mother informed the hospital’s security personnel that her baby appeared to have been abducted. Following a search of the facility, police officers eventually located the woman and the stolen newborn unharmed.

It materialised that this woman had failed with attempted similar thefts in the past and she was promptly arrested and taken into custody, as reported by losreplicantes.com.