By Anna Ellis • 10 July 2023 • 13:31

Mobile MOT unit for mopeds and motorcycles heads to Berja. Image: Ayuntamiento de Berja / Facebook.

Motorcycle and moped owners needing an MOT, ITV, will be pleased to hear that the mobile ITV unit for motorcycles will visit Berja.

The unit will be located at C/ Juan Rodriguez, in front of the Multipurpose Centre on July 20 from 8:45.AM until 12:30.PM.

Motorcycles and mopeds belong to categories L3 and L1 respectively.

On a motorcycle or scooter, the basic elements of any vehicle are reviewed: registration, chassis number, lighting and signalling, engine, brakes, tyres, suspension and other aspects that can be checked at first sight, to ensure that there is no damage or bad parts.

Of course, there are particular components of these two-wheeled vehicles that must also be checked:

A noise test: with the vehicle at different revolutions, a sound level metre is used to check that the noise level does not exceed the established limit.

Handlebar: lock as an anti-theft measure.

Handles: they fulfil their function and are not damaged or broken.

Fairing: on motorcycles, that are well-secured and in good condition.

Leg of the goat: it is not damaged and performs its function correctly, that is, it retracts automatically or does not allow the vehicle to advance if it is set.

However, the MOT for motorcycles and mopeds also have their differences: Motorcycles are tested for CO emission to measure the level of gaseous pollutants is below what is allowed.

A speed test is also carried out on mopeds to ensure that they do not pass the maximum permitted 45km/h.

To help your motorcycle or moped pass its ITV, the ITV Centre recommend that you check the main elements, such as front and rear lighting, tires, license plate, all handlebars, seat, fluid leaks, fenders, suspension, chain protector, and any other parts of your structure that may be damaged or damaged.

They suggest you ensure that the frame has not undergone any modification which is an essential check to pass the ITV.

The ITV Centre recommends you ensure that the exhaust is original or approved for that vehicle model. The exhaust pipe is an essential part of the roadworthiness test, as noise and gas emission levels depend on it. If it is not the original, ask the exhaust manufacturer for the approval form.

Finally, they suggest, you perform routine maintenance of the vehicle and always ensure that it is in good condition so there will be no surprises.