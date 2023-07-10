By Anna Ellis • 10 July 2023 • 12:34
Orihuela joins the awareness campaign "Turtles in the Mediterranean". Image: tropicdreams / Shutterstock.com.
ORIHUELA has now signed up for the Oceanographic Foundation’s Turtles in the Mediterranean campaign whose objective is to inform the public about how to act in the presence of a sea turtle.
This awareness campaign consists of placing more than 1,700 posters in the towns of the Valencian Community, Murcia, the Balearic Islands and Andalusia, as well as on the Valencia Metro, Alicante Tram and around beaches and bathing areas.
The posters will inform travellers of the presence of sea turtles on the Mediterranean coast and that, in the event of a sighting, it is necessary to call 112.
In the case of the Valencian Community, the Oceanographic Foundation rescue team is in charge of travelling to the area to assess the state of the animal and transfer it, if necessary, to ARCA del Mar, where it recovers until it can return back to the sea.
The dates of the campaign are crucial for the conservation of the species as now is the season in which the nesting takes place, that is to say, the approach to the beach of the females to deposit their eggs in the points they consider suitable. It is absolutely essential that they are not disturbed.
As there has been an increase in nests in recent years and, due to the philopatry of these animals, it is possible that a good number of nestings will be recorded again. In fact, so far this season there have already been four spawnings on the beaches.
Seven different species of sea (or marine) turtles grace our ocean waters, from the shallow seagrass beds of the Indian Ocean to the colourful reefs of the Coral Triangle and the sandy beaches of the Eastern Pacific.
Over the last 200 years, human activities have tipped the scales against the survival of these ancient mariners.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere north of Alicante on the Costa Blanca with her family for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking. Anna is a news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in the Costa Blanca South area and Almeria. Share your story with her by emailing editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.