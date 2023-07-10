By Anna Ellis • 10 July 2023 • 15:21

Own-brand supermarket products maintain upward trend in Spain. Image: Aldi.

The purchase of own-brand supermarket products has maintained an upward trend in recent years in Spain and has continued to gain prominence in 2023.

This is according to the third edition of the ALDI Own Brand Study in Spain.

Spanish households spend 43.5 per cent of their total budget on own-brand supermarket products, 1.5 percentage points more than in 2022 and 3.4 points more than in 2021.

In other words, own brand already accounts for more than 4 out of every €10 of purchases of packaged products.

In terms of annual expenditure, Spanish households spend an average of €1,132 per year on own-brand products, 14 per cent more than in 2022 (€141 more).

In 2023, 46 per cent of Spaniards claim to have increased their consumption of own-brand products compared to 2022, an increase of 15 percentage points compared to 2022 and 2021. Among those who recognise that they have increased their consumption of these products in the last 12 months, 8 out of 10 say that they have done so to a large or fair extent (84 per cent).

The presence of own-brand products in the shopping basket of Spanish households has grown by more than 3 percentage points in 2023, standing at 53.5 per cent in 2023.

This percentage was close to 50 per cent in 2021.

By categories, own-brand frozen fruit and vegetables have the highest share by category, with 85.3 per cent.

They are followed by eggs (80.4 per cent); chilled beverages (80.1 per cent); cellulose articles (76.8 per cent); and cloths and wipes (74.3 per cent).

Own brand has gained market share compared to last year in 8 out of 10 product categories, especially in delicatessen, baby products and sparkling wines (cava, champagne and Lambrusco).

The lower price of own-brand products is the main reason for the increase in the purchase of own-brand products, as stated by 66 per cent of consumers.

Other aspects which are also valued are, better value for money (50 per cent) and the fact that there has been a greater number and variety of own-brand products in supermarkets in recent years (41 per cent).

In relation to the origin of own-brand products, 7 out of 10 Spaniards prioritise the purchase of own-brand products if they can see that they come from national or local suppliers and 62 per cent also consider that these products are also local.