Sale Of Fireworks And Pyrotechics Banned In France Ahead Of Bastille Day Celebrations

By Chris King • 10 July 2023 • 5:00

Image of fireworks. Credit: Finist4/Shutterstock.com

The sale of fireworks in France ahead of Bastille Day celebrations has been prohibited.

Fireworks are usually sold over the counter in establishments throughout the country in advance of this traditional annual festive occasion.

However, a decree published in the Official Journal this Sunday, July 9, came into immediate effect and prohibited their sale between now and the weekend of July 14 and 15.

This action comes as a result of the recent rioting that flared up across France after the death on June 27 of a 17-year-old boy named Nahel Merzouk. He was killed at point-blank range by a policeman during a traffic check in the Paris suburb of Nanterre.

Fireworks were used against the police by rioters

Firecrackers and fireworks were seen to be used on a very large scale during the six nights of riots as weapons against the police. Faced with fears of a new conflagration during the national holiday, the Macron government made the decision to ban their sale.

According to interior minister Gerald Darmanin, pyrotechnic devices were not only used against the cops but also to set fire to more than 6,000 vehicles and 12,400 bins across the territory. More than 3,000 people, mostly teenagers, were arrested during the riots and about 2,500 buildings were damaged he highlighted.

‘In order to prevent the risk of serious disturbances to public order during the July 14 festivities, the sale, carrying, transportation and use of pyrotechnic articles and fireworks are prohibited until July 15 inclusive, for any entertainment throughout the national territory’, detailed an official statement from the government.

It specified that this ban does not apply to authorised professionals or municipalities which organise pyrotechnic displays for the national holiday, according to lapresse.ca.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced, in addition to the ban on pyrotechnic articles, that ‘massive’ security means would be deployed on the streets of France for this occasion.