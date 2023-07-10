Sale Of Fireworks And Pyrotechics Banned In France Ahead Of Bastille Day Celebrations

By Chris King • 10 July 2023 • 5:00
Image of fireworks.
Credit: Finist4/Shutterstock.com
The sale of fireworks in France ahead of Bastille Day celebrations has been prohibited.
Fireworks are usually sold over the counter in establishments throughout the country in advance of this traditional annual festive occasion.
However, a decree published in the Official Journal this Sunday, July 9, came into immediate effect and prohibited their sale between now and the weekend of July 14 and 15.
This action comes as a result of the recent rioting that flared up across France after the death on June 27 of a 17-year-old boy named Nahel Merzouk. He was killed at point-blank range by a policeman during a traffic check in the Paris suburb of Nanterre.
Firecrackers and fireworks were seen to be used on a very large scale during the six nights of riots as weapons against the police. Faced with fears of a new conflagration during the national holiday, the Macron government made the decision to ban their sale.
According to interior minister Gerald Darmanin, pyrotechnic devices were not only used against the cops but also to set fire to more than 6,000 vehicles and 12,400 bins across the territory. More than 3,000 people, mostly teenagers, were arrested during the riots and about 2,500 buildings were damaged he highlighted.
‘In order to prevent the risk of serious disturbances to public order during the July 14 festivities, the sale, carrying, transportation and use of pyrotechnic articles and fireworks are prohibited until July 15 inclusive, for any entertainment throughout the national territory’, detailed an official statement from the government.
It specified that this ban does not apply to authorised professionals or municipalities which organise pyrotechnic displays for the national holiday, according to lapresse.ca.
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced, in addition to the ban on pyrotechnic articles, that ‘massive’ security means would be deployed on the streets of France for this occasion.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.