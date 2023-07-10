Second Wimbledon Schoolgirl Passes Away From Injuries Sustained In Last Week’s Crash

By Chris King • 10 July 2023 • 0:11

Image of a Metropolitan Police officer. Image: Carrie Gomez/ Shutterstock.com

A second schoolgirl has died as the result of the horrendous accident that occurred in the Wimbledon district of southwest London last week.

Eight-year-old Nuria Sajjad was critically injured when a Land Rover crashed through fencing into a tea party that was going on outside the Study Preparatory School last Thursday, July 6.

‘It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Nuria on Sunday, 9 July 2023’, said Nuria’s family in a statement shared through the Metropolitan Police.

It continued: ‘Nuria was the light of our lives. She embodied joy, kindness and generosity and she was loved by all around her’.

‘We would like to thank the efforts of the emergency services, all the extraordinary staff at St George’s Hospital, the parents of Nuria’s class fellows and the staff of the Study Prep for all they have done to ease Nuria’s journey. We request that our privacy is respected at this difficult time’, the statement concluded.

Eight-year-old Selena Lau passed away after the crash

Another eight-year-old girl, named as Selena Lau, passed away after the tragic accident. ‘Selena was an intelligent and cheeky girl adored and loved by everyone’, said her family.

A woman in her forties is still in critical condition, while several pupils remain hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 46-year-old woman who was driving the vehicle that crashed into the educational facility has been released on bail. She was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving immediately after the incident occurred.

The driver may have suffered a seizure

It was revealed yesterday that she possibly suffered a seizure at the wheel of her vehicle prior to the crash. According to The Sun, a source informed them that the woman had bitten through her own tongue and was acting ‘delirious’ at the scene following the accident.

Speaking at a press conference after the accident, Detective Chief Superintendent Clair Kelland said: ‘The driver of the car, a woman aged in her 40s, stopped at the scene. She was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been taken into custody. We are not treating this incident as terror-related’.

Detective Chief Supt Clair Kelland has delivered a statement at the scene of the fatal Wimbledon collision. Our thoughts are with all those impacted at this incredibly difficult time. If anyone has any information about what happened, please call 101 as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/VTEMu4ZJIf — Merton Police (@MPSMerton) July 6, 2023