Tide Of Music: Torre Del Mar’s Weekend Beach Festival Makes Waves With Record-Breaking Crowd

By Betty Henderson • 10 July 2023 • 12:18

The festival brought together 100,000 music fans. Photo credit: Weekend Beach Festival

TORRE del Mar’s Weekend Beach Festival held a stunning finale to its four-day extravaganza on Saturday, July 8. The festival brought together a staggering 100,000 music lovers on Torre del Mar’s beaches.

The town buzzed with music and excitement as festival-goers flocked to the four stages to listen to globally renowned performers. This year’s unique beach location and outstanding performances strengthened the festival’s status as one of Spain’s must-attend summer events.

The festival’s success came thanks to the hard work of a dedicated team made up of more than 400 workers, who also aimed to support local businesses.

With estimated profits of around €6 million, Weekend Beach Festival’s organisers showed their commitment to the region’s growth.

The festival kicked off on Wednesday, July 5 with an energetic welcome party. DJ Abuga and Edu el Podenco set the tone for an unforgettable night, followed by Mr. Kilombo and Anier’s thrilling performances. Mala Rodríguez took the stage by storm, celebrating the powerful influence of women in music.

Thursday, July 6, got off to an early start with a vibrant morning stage featuring Garabatto, Liz DJ, and Estela Trujillo. A diverse lineup followed throughout the day, from Kiko Veneno’s flamenco roots to Dani Fernández’s catchy pop hits.

SFDK delivered high-energy hip-hop, while Fangoria made their debut in Torre del Mar. Morgan, Tarrus Riley, and Narco also performed a wide range of styles and genres. The Sunrise Stage brought together international acts like Adiel and Cera Khin, and national talents like Héctor Oaks and Fatima Hajji.

Friday’s event began with fabulous performances by Elena Alguero and Marlena. Young Miko’s Latin beats ignited the Negrita Stage, setting the stage for the international hitmaker, Maluma’s highly anticipated midnight show.

British bands Editors and Doctor Explosion also impressed the crowd, joined by Green Valley and Los Chicos del Maiz. The Sunrise Stage delivered pulsating club vibes with artists like Seb Zito and Joris Voorn.

The festival wrapped up on Saturday, July 8, with Samurai starting the day. The Negrita Stage dazzled with La Casa Azul’s colourful visuals, followed by another visually stunning show by Dellafuente.

Rap artist Morad took to the stage before Mando Diao and The Gulps closed. Meanwhile, the Sunrise Stage featured DJs Carl Craig and Dennis Ferrer.

The festival’s enchanting atmosphere was made even better by the incredible beach setting, on beaches that just recently renewed their ‘Q for Quality’ awards and Blue Flags.