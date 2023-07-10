Wild West Fiesta: La Cala Lions Hosts Incredible Texas-Themed Barbecue Bash

By Betty Henderson • 10 July 2023 • 18:53

Guests were dressed to impress in Texas-themed outfits. Photo credit: La Cala Lions

On a scorching July night, the Village Inn in La Cala de Mijas was transformed into a Texan haven as the La Cala de Mijas Lions hosted a spectacular Texas-themed barbecue night on Friday, July 7.

The Lions’ event attracted an impressive crowd of nearly one hundred people, all delighted to indulge in a night of Western-inspired fun.

As guests arrived, they couldn’t help but marvel at the sight of cowboys and cowgirls strolling in, embracing the spirit of the evening. The delicious aroma of barbecue foods filled the air, adding to the exciting atmosphere. Adding to the fun was the incredible music by Harvey James, whose performance set the perfect tone for the night.

However, stealing the show at the Lions’ barbecue night was one brave man who arrived dressed as a cowboy, atop a majestic horse. Guests marvelled at his commitment to the theme, despite the high temperatures.

The barbecue station also delighted the guests with a queue forming all the way around the table. The kitchen staff at the Village Inn outdid themselves, putting on a feast for the Lions including a mouthwatering assortment of meats and refreshing summer salads.

The music continued after dinner, with many of the Lions getting down to the tunes on the dancefloor.

During the evening’s entertainment, the raffle was drawn, which featured an array of excellent prizes. Afterwards, an auction took place, with a voucher generously donated by El Oceana raising a remarkable €200, while the raffle itself managed to raise an impressive €700.

Brenda Meredith, the newly appointed Lions President, took the stage to express her gratitude to everyone who had contributed to making the evening such an overwhelming success.

The Texas-themed extravaganza brought a touch of the Wild West to the Costa del Sol, and is sure to be a favourite memory for many Lions members.

La Cala de Mijas Lions is a non profit organisation which aims to help those in need, in the local community and further afar. To learn more about the Lions or to stay informed about future events, visit their website here, or visit their charity shop located on Calle Torremolinos, in La Cala de Mijas.