By Anna Ellis • 11 July 2023 • 12:33

Alicante and Valencia among cities that order most home-delivered food. Image: Just Eat.

Alicante and Valencia are among the cities that order the most home-delivered food during the San Juan festivities.

San Juan celebrations have just been enjoyed and Just Eat, Spain’s leading online food delivery platform, reveals some of the most remarkable facts and curiosities surrounding this celebration.

The Fiesta de San Juan is a festivity typical of the city of Alicante that is celebrated every year between June 20 and 24.

According to data from Gastrometro, an annual report in which Just Eat analyses online food delivery trends in Spain, Alicante and Valencia are among the cities that lead the ranking of home delivery orders during the magical San Juan celebrations.

This habit is especially concentrated during dinner time when the platform registers a higher concentration over the festivities.

Valencians prefer American cuisine, with hamburgers, Oriental cuisine, with lemon chicken and spring rolls, and Italian cuisine, with pizza.

However, if there is one thing that characterises Valencians, it is their love of fartóns, the long buns that are eaten cold.

Although the people of Alicante share a predilection for American cuisine with their neighbours in Valencia, they differ in their preference in terms of oriental gastronomy. Among the most ordered typical dishes is the famous rice dish, arroz a banda, which is characteristic of the coastal area of the province.

Barcelona is the city with the second highest number of orders during this festivity, only surpassed by Madrid. Although coca is the sweet par excellence at this time of year, American and Japanese cuisine are the favourites for delivery. Among the typical dishes ordered in the city for San Juan are ham croquettes.

For the people of A Coruña, among the favourites are Italian, American and Oriental cuisine, although there is also room for very local flavours such as squid sandwiches and churros.