Animal rights groups say Denia is the centre of animal torture

By Jo Pugh • 11 July 2023 • 15:14

Rescue of a bull in Denia harbour. Credit: AnimaNaturalis

ANIMANATURALIS and CAS International – two animal rights charities – have expressed their outrage following the death of a bull during the controversial ‘Bous a la mar’ in Denia.

During this event, people run in front of bulls through the streets until they reach the harbour. Upon arrival, the bulls are provoked into chasing people into the sea.

AnimaNaturalis stated that “This is one of the cases of special cruelty, where the bulls are forced to jump into the sea and are dragged by boats and bathers to a platform. The stress of a normal popular celebration is multiplied in this case. Bulls are bovids that are not used to water or swimming. For them, each moment is experienced as the possibility of drowning”. The charity stated that “Denia is the centre of animal torture”.

“Bulls and cows, like most mammals, instinctively know how to swim but it is not their natural environment nor are they used to it, so stress, fear and anguish increase considerably”, said Aïda Gascón, director of AnimaNaturalis in Spain.

The following video contains distressing images

The event is seen by Denia council as one of the most important traditions of their annual festival. For years, animal rights groups have been protesting that this falls under the category of animal abuse. Various organisations have been fighting a legal battle with the municipality for several years, and so far without a positive result.

On Sunday 9 July, a demonstration took place in front of Denia town hall organised by AnimaNaturalis, which was supported by hundreds of people.

The bull was pulled from the sea on Monday 10 July at 1pm, after it became clear that the animal was drowning. Five handlers with a boat tried desperately to prevent the bull from sinking, but its weight made the task impossible. During each session, one or more bulls end up in the water, but in most cases the handlers in the boats manage to get them safely back on land.

The charities have urged people to support their campaign by visiting FiestasCrueles.org.